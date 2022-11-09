ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing imminent with Odell Beckham but Dallas Cowboys, players are clear: We want OBJ

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Nothing is imminent between the Dallas Cowboys and their seemingly impending pursuit of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The team’s brass is still trying to get their arms around Beckham Jr.’s health. He has been out of the NFL since suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in February.

And then there remains the hurdle of Beckham Jr.’s wish for a multi-year deal, which is a difficult proposition for a player who has had two ACL injuries on the same knee.

But there is no questioning the talent of the three-time Pro Bowler and the need for an impact receiver in the Cowboys offense to give their hopes for a Super Bowl title boost for the second half of the season .

The will of the locker room is clear.

“We’ve talked about it here and there,” running back Ezekiel Elliott. “We know the type of player Odell is. We know explosive he can be and you know what it could be for this offense. So it would be great to get him down here in Dallas. It’s another weapon in our repertoire, so hopefully we get OBJ to Dallas.”

Elliott has not made a personal plea with Beckham Jr.

Linebacker Micah Parsons has gone back and forth with him on Twitter , letting him know to come join the Cowboys.

Why?

“It’s not my obligation at all or I don’t feel obligated to do it,” Parsons said. “But if the guy on the market and he’s talking about he wants to play and he wants to win games, then sh-t me too. I want to win it just as bad as you do. If you want to come and win games, come win games over here help us get to that bowl that you want. I want it.”

“And (expletive) we can use him,” Parsons continued. “I think he’s a great player. He’ll expand this offense, he’ll do more. He brings a lot. He’s a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and sh-t about him. I think he’s a great dude from my experience with him and every time I see him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do.”

Elliott said he is friend with Beckham Jr. and he would be a great addition and fit to the Cowboys locker room.

“I don’t know if there are guys that wouldn’t fit in this locker room,” Elliott said. “We got a good group of guys, but he definitely would fit in. He’s a competitor, plays hard and obviously very talented.

“So we want him. We want OBJ.”

