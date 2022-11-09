Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane. She is searching for her fur-ever home. This 3-year-old mixed breed is as sweet as her name. She is looking forward to becoming your new best friend!. She loves to...
National Veterans Memorial and Museum to hold annual Veterans Day ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is holding its annual ceremony Friday morning to honor the millions of soldiers who have served our country. Several speakers will attend the event including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. He is also a Gold Star...
Emergency Management Agency hosts winter preparedness meet up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Halloween decorations still aren’t put away in many neighborhoods, but across central Ohio, Emergency Preparedness officials are getting ready for winter weather. “When snow and ice come, our guys know that is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Brooke Ebersole with the Ohio Department of Transportation...
Demolition begins at future home of largest recycling center in North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is one step closer to being the home of the largest recycling center in North America. Demolition started Tuesday and will clear the way for a $50 million Rumpke Recycling Center in northeast Columbus. The 200,000-square-foot facility will be built at 1178 Joyce Avenue....
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
WWII veteran with bittersweet survival story calls Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former aircraft mechanic who served in WWII and now calls Columbus home has an interesting story of survival. U.S. Army Air Force veteran Jim McLaughlin had wanted to become a pilot but was instead assigned as an aircraft mechanic at Douglas Army Airfield in Arizona.
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
Columbus community leaders fighting to get a grip on gun violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few years, hundreds of young people have been killed across Columbus. The mayor, police, and city attorney are stepping up their efforts to address the problem of gun violence. Community leaders and loved ones of the victims are willing to do whatever it takes to stop the bloodshed.
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
Columbus Zoo siamang, Olga, dies at 33 years old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared Friday its beloved siamang, Olga, died on Nov. 2 after her health had significantly and rapidly declined. The zoo said she recently had decreased appetite and activity levels. In an effort to figure out what was going on with Olga, the zoo's Animal Health team sedated her for a CT scan and diagnostic sampling.
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Columbus City School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was charged after bringing a loaded gun to a Columbus Public School this week. Officers responded to South High School, located along Ann Street, on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. Police said they received a report that a student brought a gun to school and was fighting with school security.
Family creates online fund to pay for military veteran's funeral who was stabbed to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a Columbus Air Force veteran who was discovered stabbed to death in a South Columbus home last week is now raising money to give the soldier a proper burial. "This is just out of the blue, we didn't have any warning that...
Sonic Temple Festival returning to Columbus Memorial Day Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to the Historic Crew Stadium Memorial Day Weekend after a three-year hiatus. “Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” DWP Founder, Danny Wimmer, said in a statement. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”
Columbus man sentenced for role in string of Short North robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 28 to 30.5 years in prison Thursday for his roles in a string of robberies in the Short North. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook sentenced Basho Arbo, 20, on six separate counts of aggravated robbery stemming from a string of robberies in the Short North last summer.
Military Appreciation Game: Ohio soldiers take Buckeye pride with them wherever they serve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veterans Day, Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. On Your Side ABC 6 recently had a chance to plug in with some of...
Pelotonia raises nearly $22 million for cancer research in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During Pelotonia's Night of Impact Thursday, the organization announced it has raised nearly $22 million for cancer research in 2022. Pelotonia announced it raised $21,815,484 this year, surpassing last year's fundraising by more than 10%. Since it was established in 2008, Pelotonia has raised more...
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
