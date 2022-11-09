The international collaboration developing the Prime Focus Spectrograph (PFS) has marked a significant testing milestone by successfully taking spectra of targeted stars. The PFS will be mounted on the 8.2m Subaru Telescope at the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii. When completed, the instrument will use about 2,400 optical fibers to take simultaneous exposures of a large number of celestial objects in the night sky, such as stars and galaxies, and split their light into their various wavelengths. The resulting data set is called a "spectrum," which tells researchers various details of a celestial object including its motion, physical parameters, and age.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO