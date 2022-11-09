Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Study demonstrates tailored Ising superconductivity in intercalated bulk niobium diselenide
When 2D layered materials are made thinner (i.e., at the atomic scale), their properties can dramatically change, sometimes resulting in the emergence of entirely new features and in the loss of others. While new or emerging properties can be very advantageous for the development of new technologies, retaining some of the material's original properties is often equally important.
Phys.org
New strategy to effectively prevent component failures in metals
When a metal is stressed far below its yield strength at elevated temperatures, a process known as creep can occur. Creep, the time-dependent deformation of materials, is responsible for a great number of component failures at high temperatures. Scientists know that eliminating grain boundaries in materials is a useful way of resisting high-temperature creep in metals. However, a team of researchers has developed a different strategy for inhibiting creep by using stable grain boundary networks.
Phys.org
Quantum sensors for GPS-free orientation
How can we navigate airliners or allow military vehicles to stay on course without GPS or satellite signals? This is a problem for which quantum inertial sensors offer a solution. Harnessing quantum technology, they can take ultrasensitive measurements of acceleration in three dimensions, and in any orientation. However, the ideal...
Phys.org
Fluid interfaces deform soft particles
Researchers in the Laboratory for Soft Materials and Interfaces show a new atomic force microscopy method to image the full 3D shape of soft particles adsorbed at fluid interfaces. Soft hydrogel particles, also known as microgels, are promising building blocks for functional materials owing to their response to environmental stimuli,...
Phys.org
Centimeter-scale multicolor printing with a pixelated optical cavity
Structural colors result from interactions between light and nanostructures. Engineering structural colors is a promising, rapidly emerging research field. Compared with conventional painting technology using chemical dyes, structural color has a broader range of technological applications for color management. Thanks in part to its excellent durability, structural color offers an environmentally friendly route for color printing.
Phys.org
Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes
Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
Phys.org
The study of evolution is fracturing, and that may be a good thing
How will life on Earth and the ecosystems that support it adapt to climate change? Which species will go extinct—or evolve into something new? How will microbes develop further resistance to antibiotics?. These kinds of questions, which are of fundamental importance to our way of life, are all a...
Phys.org
Nanocrystals store light energy and drive chemical reactions
Chemistry is increasingly making use of the trick plants can do with photosynthesis: driving chemical reactions that run poorly or do not occur spontaneously at all with light energy. This requires suitable photocatalysts that capture light energy and make it available for the reaction. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Chinese research team has now introduced layered core/shell quantum dots that efficiently drive challenging organic transformations. Their low toxicity is a particular advantage.
Phys.org
Nanotechnology platform enables immune conversion of cancer cells, sensitizing them to immunotherapy
A team of researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has developed a nanotechnology platform that can change the way the immune system sees solid tumor cells, making them more receptive to immunotherapy. The preclinical findings suggest this adaptable immune conversion approach has the potential for broad application across many cancer types.
Phys.org
Control of cell population sizes: When is enough enough?
Researchers at the University of Basel have uncovered a cell-intrinsic mechanism, that controls the appropriate number of T cells in the organism and thus ensures that the immune system functions properly. This mechanism has also been found in slime molds, suggesting that this regulation of cell density is evolutionarily conserved.
Phys.org
New study finds our ancient relatives were not so simple after all
Researchers at the University of Nottingham have solved an important piece of the animal evolution puzzle as their new study reveals that our ancient ancestors were more complex than originally thought. Way back in our distant evolutionary history, animals underwent a major innovation. They evolved to have a left and...
Phys.org
An early universe analog built in a lab in Germany
A team of researchers at Universität Heidelberg has built an early universe analog in their laboratory using chilled potassium atoms. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their simulator and how it might be used. Silke Weinfurtner, with the University of Nottingham, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in Germany.
Phys.org
The mathematics that makes us realize we don't know much: Behavior of spin glasses
Spin glasses are alloys formed by noble metals in which a small amount of iron is dissolved. Although they do not exist in nature and have few applications, they have nevertheless been the focus of interest of statistical physicists for some 50 years. Studies of spin glasses were crucial for Giorgio Parisi's 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics.
Phys.org
Research finds a negligible climatic impact from the recent methane leak from the Nord Stream pipelines
Researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, estimated the possible climatic impact of the leaked methane by adopting the energy-conservation framework of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report. On September 26, 2022, Nord Stream 1 and 2, two subsea pipelines for transferring natural...
Phys.org
Antiviral substances discovered within native plants in South Korea
Codonopsis lanceolata, more commonly referred to as "deodeok," is used as a medicinal herb in South Korea. It is cultivated in large quantities and has been an integral part of Korean cuisine across history. Aster koraiensis, or Korean starwort, is a common flower that resembles a daisy, which is only found in the Korean peninsula.
Phys.org
Why are there so many species? Chaos is an important factor for biodiversity
Scientists at the University of Cologne and the University of Osnabrück have demonstrated for the first time, in biological systems with a single species, that chaos-like unpredictable dynamics can arise under completely constant external conditions. Such dynamics, for example fluctuations in population density, occur even without interactions with the environment or other species.
Phys.org
Sewage overspill in the Thames likely does not lead to COVID-19 risk, says study
Researchers did not detect any SARS-CoV-2 in Thames water after raw sewage discharge, suggesting it is unlikely to be a route of transmission. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has been detected in wastewater and can be used to track outbreaks in populations. This has led researchers to question whether wastewater can also be a source of disease transmission.
Phys.org
New instrument passes significant testing milestone to capture light from many stars at once
The international collaboration developing the Prime Focus Spectrograph (PFS) has marked a significant testing milestone by successfully taking spectra of targeted stars. The PFS will be mounted on the 8.2m Subaru Telescope at the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii. When completed, the instrument will use about 2,400 optical fibers to take simultaneous exposures of a large number of celestial objects in the night sky, such as stars and galaxies, and split their light into their various wavelengths. The resulting data set is called a "spectrum," which tells researchers various details of a celestial object including its motion, physical parameters, and age.
Phys.org
Mindfulness techniques could help improve health of environment
Techniques to improve mental health and well-being, such as mindfulness and meditation, may also encourage people to look after the environment, researchers have found. The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health and from researchers at the Universities of York, Reading and Surrey, examined the link between ego and how people look after their surroundings.
Phys.org
A dual boost for optical delay scanning
Various applications of pulsed laser sources rely on the ability to produce a series of pulse pairs with a stepwise increasing delay between them. Implementing such optical delay scanning with high precision is demanding, in particular for long delays. Addressing this challenge, ETH physicists have developed a versatile "dual-comb" laser that combines a wide scanning range with high power, low noise, stable operation, and ease of use—thereby offering bright prospects for practical uses.
Comments / 0