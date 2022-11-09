ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara opens warming centers after NWS issues freeze and frost warning

By Tori Gaines, Gayle Ong
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The National Weather Service says a drop in temperatures could bring ice and frost to your doorstep on Wednesday night, according to a tweet from NWS.

The freeze warning and frost advisory is in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to be sub-freezing overnight, ranging from 26-28 degrees south of the Bay Area around King City. Check out the map below to see the warning for your area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFnlA_0j51WH5x00
NWS Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory (Courtesy of NWS)

NWS says that the weather could remain chilly for the rest of the week , but we could see more temperate weather over the weekend. Frost and hard freeze conditions can kill crops, and long exposures to cold can also cause hypothermia for people and their pets, according to NWS.

Santa Clara County will be opening warming centers across the South Bay from Thursday through Friday to help people combat the cold. All community members are welcome, including and especially people experiencing homelessness. For a list of warming centers visit the Santa Clara County website .

Kathryn Kaminski, the Deputy Director of the Office of Supportive Housing, says that outreach workers have made stops at encampments to pass out blankets, ponchos, handwarmers and beanies. “We encourage anyone experiencing homelessness to call our Here 4 You Call Center at (408) 385-2400 to locate a location near them for refuge from the temperatures,” Kaminski said in a statement.

The Valley Transportation Authority will also be providing free rides to warming centers. There is no proof required.

