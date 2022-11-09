ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
CBS Sports

Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James fears wasted season; Anthony Davis not on table; Westbrook calls coming in?

With each passing day, the chances of the Lakers making a significant trade this season feel more unlikely. It's pretty clear that Rob Pelinka doesn't believe the potential additions of Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner from Indiana would be enough to vault the Lakers into contention. He's probably right. But there's a reasonable line of thinking that even an outside shot is worth taking when you have LeBron James on your roster. Especially in his 20th season.
TMZ.com

Adam Silver, Nets Owner Joe Tsai Sure Kyrie Irving Is Not Antisemitic After Meetings

9:26 AM PT -- Joe Tsai says after meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, he, too, fully believes Irving is not antisemitic. The Nets owner tweeted Friday morning that he chatted with Irving and the basketball player's family on Thursday -- and said of it all, "It's clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group."
thecomeback.com

NBA star slams Nike, Phil Knight over Kyrie Irving stance

Last week, Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving following the controversy surrounding his sharing of an antisemitic film and lack of apology for the pain it caused. Nike founder Phil Knight also spoke out about why he personally felt strongly about the decision. However, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a particularly strong reaction to Knight’s comments.
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith disagrees with Nets coaching decision

Despite initially floating the idea that they might hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, the Brooklyn Nets eventually decided to hire Jacque Vaughn. And while many seem to think that was a smart idea given everything surrounding the franchise right now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t one of them.
