ocala-news.com
Man charged with burglary after allegedly threatening homeowner, removing screen door
A 41-year-old homeless man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of threatening the occupant of a local residence, urinating on a bedroom window, and removing a screen door from the victim’s home. On Sunday, November 6, at approximately 2:40 a.m., OPD officers responded to...
ocala-news.com
Marion County man arrested after allegedly entering storm-damaged Volusia home through broken window
A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) after he was allegedly spotted entering a storm-damaged Daytona Beach home through a broken window. According to a social media post from VCSO, a witness called the sheriff’s office on Friday and reported that a suspicious man...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after being accused of pawning stolen pressure washer
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of stealing a pressure washer and pawning it. On Monday, October 10, the male victim contacted MCSO to report the theft of his pressure washer. According to the victim, the pressure washer was in the bed of his red pickup truck, and he had parked the vehicle in a parking space on the north side of the Circle K located at 5201 S Pine Avenue.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested on DUI and drug charges after head-on collision
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ceferino Vasquez Velazquez, 31, was arrested early this morning on charges of DUI with property damage, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license following a head-on crash in Gainesville. Velazquez, whose address is in Alachua but is originally from Mexico and presented a U.S. Employment...
capitalsoup.com
Dixie County 14-year-old still missing
Demiah Appling, the 14-year-old Oldtown teen reported missing in mid-October, has yet to be found. Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said the community has shown tremendous support. “We want to thank the community for your outpouring of support and countless tips in efforts to bring Demiah home,” said Sheriff Butler....
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
‘Put him in jail for resisting’: Florida deputies under investigation for arresting blind man carrying walking stick
Two deputies in Columbia County are under investigation after they arrested a blind man for carrying a walking stick they believed to be a gun.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media. “It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere. According to multiple residents I spoke with, two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Chiefland men arrested following search warrant at well-known drug house
CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
WCJB
MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
WCJB
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford County jury hands down death sentence
A Pinellas County man serving a life sentence received the death penalty on Tuesday for killing a prison inmate in 2019. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, a Bradford County jury found Leo Lancing Boatman guilty of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner after he killed William Chapman on July 5, 2019.
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after OnStar leads MCSO deputies to stolen vehicle
A 21-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after OnStar led deputies to a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 16000 block of SE 80th Bellavista Circle in Marion County in reference to the theft of a vehicle. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that his Cadillac XT4 had been stolen.
mycbs4.com
Persons of interest identified related to missing Dixie County 14-year-old Demiah Appling
Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says investigators have identified several people of interest related to the disappearance of a missing 14-year-old. October 16th at 9:30 PM is the last time the Sheriff's Office says there was a confirmed sighting of Demiah Appling. That was in the Suwannee Gardens neighborhood.
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
