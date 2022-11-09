Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
Houston Press
Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election
The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
Eye on Politics: Post-election analysis of Texas' biggest races
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In our first Eye on Politics episode since the midterms (original air date: 11/10), political reporter Jack Fink breaks down what happened in the key races on election night. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Statewide race resultsAnother midterm election season in Texas ends with another sweep by Republicans of all statewide...
Click2Houston.com
No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
When It Comes To Women’s Rights, Can We Trust Greg Abbott?
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term. During his campaign, his main focus was border security and touting Democratic President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in Texas. This begs the question: What is next for Texas? More specifically, what is next for women’s rights?. Democratic challenger...
Predictions of record-breaking turnout in midterm election in Texas fall flat
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some predictions of record-breaking turnout in the midterm election in Texas fell flat.Governor Greg Abbott's campaign at one point said there could be ten million people statewide who would cast their ballots this year, but the actual numbers were much lower.The Texas Secretary of State reports 8,076,672 ballots were cast, which is 46% turnout.This is not a final number.That's a drop of just under 295,000 votes from the 2018 midterm when there were 8,371,655 Texans who cast ballots, a turnout of 53 percent.Here in North Texas, Dallas County saw its voter turnout drop from four years ago.Records show...
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing Them
On Wednesday morning, Beto O'Rourke was down by 11 percentage points with some votes still being counted as he lost to Governor Greg Abbott. O’Rourke won in 19 counties which was less than the 32 counties he won against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate.
Click2Houston.com
Texas avoided election violence. Advocates say voters still need more protection.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After two years of fears of electoral dysfunction and violence, voting rights advocates breathed bated sighs of relief this week as Texas finished a relatively calm midterm election cycle. “It...
keranews.org
Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature
On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34: “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
klif.com
Despite Backlash Over School Massacre Uvalde County Overwhelming Voted for Abbott
Uvalde County, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The final vote count in one South Texas county may be considered a surprise. Amid weeks of backlash from the families of the Uvalde school massacre victims, stats show that Uvalde County gave an overwhelming thumbs up to Governor Greg Abbott’s re-election bid. .
All but 5 Texas counties swung toward Ken Paxton in attorney general race
Paxton improved on his 2018 performance in all but five counties.
Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?
He has been the Texas Democratic Party’s great hope. But after failed runs for senator, president and governor, observers wonder if he has a political future.
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas' statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices.
O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House
The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
TMZ.com
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
kurv.com
Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat
Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
Comments / 6