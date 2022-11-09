ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

King Charles Will Reportedly Ban Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From His Coronation If They Attack Camilla In Bombshell Memoir

King Charles III allegedly has a very specific ultimatum for his son and daughter-in-law when it comes to his coronation. The monarch, 73, will reportedly prevent Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, from attending the historical event if the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir somehow bashes the king’s wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, 75.
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Fox News

King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims

Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
Anita Durairaj

The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...

