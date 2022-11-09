Read full article on original website
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
King Charles Will Reportedly Ban Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From His Coronation If They Attack Camilla In Bombshell Memoir
King Charles III allegedly has a very specific ultimatum for his son and daughter-in-law when it comes to his coronation. The monarch, 73, will reportedly prevent Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, from attending the historical event if the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir somehow bashes the king’s wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, 75.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims
Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
French priest who gave Diana last rites condemns The Crown as ‘voyeuristic and crass’
A French priest who gave Diana, Princess of Wales, the last rites before her death has harshly criticised The Crown for filming in the exact spot of the late princess’ fatal car crash in Paris. Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet condemned Netflix as being “voyeuristic” and “crass” by choosing to film...
Why Camilla Parker Bowles Is Queen Consort Instead of Simply Queen
Now that Charles is King of the United Kingdom, Camilla Parker Bowles is no longer the Duchess of Cornwall, she is queen consort.
The "hidden cousins" of Queen Elizabeth II were confined to an institution for having a mental illness
Nerissa (1919 - 1986) and Katherine Bowes-Lyon (1926 - 2014) were nicknamed the "hidden cousins" because they were the first cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Nerissa and Katherine were the daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon and his wife. John was the Queen Mother's brother and uncle to Queen Elizabeth II.
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer
Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton Was ‘Overcome With Emotion’ After This Happened
Kate Middleton continues to carry out her duties as the Princess of Wales. However, she is reportedly still grieving the loss of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?
There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kate Middleton Will Reportedly Carry On the Queen’s Umbrella Tradition
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will reportedly carry on Queen Elizabeth II's famous umbrella tradition. Here's one what royal expert revealed.
