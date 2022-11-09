Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict what will happen against Indiana today
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold predictions: Ohio State rush defense continues domination of Indiana
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State dominant, explosive in 56-14 win over Indiana
Ohio State hosted the Indiana Hoosiers in a “get right game” winning the matchup comfortably 56-14. Chris Renne is joined by Justin Golba to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be an Indiana Hoosier
It was not a pretty game last time out for the Buckeyes, as their 21-7 win over Northwestern was achieved in high winds and rain out in Evanston. Ryan Day will be looking to clean stuff up this week against Indiana, a team that won its first three games of the year but has not emerged victorious since. The Hoosier defense shouldn’t provide much resistant to C.J. Stroud and Co., while the Connor Bazelak-led passing attack could test a struggling OSU secondary a bit while not doing too much to really threaten the outcome of the game.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds, more
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) are hoping for my friendlier weather when they return home to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 noon ET. Ohio State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes to have multiple tight ends on hand for this weekend’s game
One of the positions that probably doesn’t see the recognition all of the time is the tight end spot. Not always the most glamorous position on the offensive side of the ball, it’s still critical to the success of Ohio State’s offense. Ryan Day has been clear over the years that the tight end is needed for both the run game and the pass game as well. Regardless of formation, the position continues to play a major role in the scheme, and bringing in more elite players at the spot needs to continue.
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State expectations vs. Indiana, national college football discussion
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. They discuss Ohio State’s series against the Indiana Hoosiers and get into some conversations with the biggest storylines for the Buckeyes heading into the matchup.
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things To Watch from the Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State fans are a notoriously demanding group. Buckeye Nation expects not only to win, but to win convincingly against perceived — or actual — inferior competition. Fortunately for Ohio State fans, the players and coaches are fully aware of these demands, and also recognize the need for improvement.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Indiana: 2022 game preview and prediction
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes may have played with our hearts and got lost in the game last week (oh baby, baby), but they did manage to emerge with a win over a 1-8 Northwestern team. Now, we’re hoping the Buckeyes are Stronger than yesterday when they head home to face Indiana as they enter the homestretch of the regular season. And hopefully things go so well that you can dance around to this all-Britney playlist in the second half.
landgrantholyland.com
Indiana Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Josh Henderson
After completing a not-always-pretty road trip, the Ohio State Buckeyes have returned home and will face Tom Allen’s struggling Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The visitors have already exceeded their 2021 win total, but are now in the midst of a six-game losing streak. IU raced out of the blocks, and was the only team to have taken down mighty Illinois prior to this past weekend, but the team has fallen precipitously back to earth since their 3-0 start. They are no longer the Big Ten darlings they were in 2019 and 2020, but they do put up a fight most weeks.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: Ohio State takes on Indiana creating a huge bounce back opportunity for the Buckeyes
Ohio State has survived a relatively tough stretch over the last with matchups at home against Iowa, on the road for Penn State, and finishing off the three-game stretch with a trip to Northwestern. The first two games there were expected to be physical battles, but the latter with Northwestern tested the Buckeyes more than expected.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State returns home with visitors on tap
Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Sensabaugh, Key discuss Ohio State’s 26-point win over Charleston Southern
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. After Ohio State’s 82-56 win over Charleston Southern Thursday night at the...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs Charleston Southern: Game preview and prediction
Following a season-opening 91-53 win over Robert Morris on Monday night, Ohio State is back on the hardwood tonight, hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. This will be the second of three home games to open the season for the Buckeyes before they head to Hawaii to play three games in the Maui Invitational.
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Analyzing trends from Ohio State’s first game of the season
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which men’s college basketball team suffered the worst Week 1 loss?
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is 2-0! That is not the point of this article but it has to be mentioned. Also, we would be remiss if we did not mention the Ohio State women’s basketball team taking down the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 87-75. This isn’t...
landgrantholyland.com
Jacy Sheldon leads Ohio State’s toppling of Rocky Top
There was an electricity about Tuesday’s Ohio State Buckeyes game even before the clock started to run. In the weeks leading up to the game, Ohio State pushed to get their fans into the Schottenstein Center on Election Day, while Tennessee Volunteers orange stood out throughout the arena. There were pyrotechnics, a loud student section, and a small part of the Best Damn Band in the Land heightening the atmosphere. Once the game began though, it was guard Jacy Sheldon pulling in the collective attention.
