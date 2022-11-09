One of the positions that probably doesn’t see the recognition all of the time is the tight end spot. Not always the most glamorous position on the offensive side of the ball, it’s still critical to the success of Ohio State’s offense. Ryan Day has been clear over the years that the tight end is needed for both the run game and the pass game as well. Regardless of formation, the position continues to play a major role in the scheme, and bringing in more elite players at the spot needs to continue.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO