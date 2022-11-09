ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict what will happen against Indiana today

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be an Indiana Hoosier

It was not a pretty game last time out for the Buckeyes, as their 21-7 win over Northwestern was achieved in high winds and rain out in Evanston. Ryan Day will be looking to clean stuff up this week against Indiana, a team that won its first three games of the year but has not emerged victorious since. The Hoosier defense shouldn’t provide much resistant to C.J. Stroud and Co., while the Connor Bazelak-led passing attack could test a struggling OSU secondary a bit while not doing too much to really threaten the outcome of the game.
Buckeyes to have multiple tight ends on hand for this weekend’s game

One of the positions that probably doesn’t see the recognition all of the time is the tight end spot. Not always the most glamorous position on the offensive side of the ball, it’s still critical to the success of Ohio State’s offense. Ryan Day has been clear over the years that the tight end is needed for both the run game and the pass game as well. Regardless of formation, the position continues to play a major role in the scheme, and bringing in more elite players at the spot needs to continue.
Three Things To Watch from the Indiana Hoosiers

Ohio State fans are a notoriously demanding group. Buckeye Nation expects not only to win, but to win convincingly against perceived — or actual — inferior competition. Fortunately for Ohio State fans, the players and coaches are fully aware of these demands, and also recognize the need for improvement.
Ohio State vs. Indiana: 2022 game preview and prediction

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes may have played with our hearts and got lost in the game last week (oh baby, baby), but they did manage to emerge with a win over a 1-8 Northwestern team. Now, we’re hoping the Buckeyes are Stronger than yesterday when they head home to face Indiana as they enter the homestretch of the regular season. And hopefully things go so well that you can dance around to this all-Britney playlist in the second half.
Indiana Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Josh Henderson

After completing a not-always-pretty road trip, the Ohio State Buckeyes have returned home and will face Tom Allen’s struggling Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The visitors have already exceeded their 2021 win total, but are now in the midst of a six-game losing streak. IU raced out of the blocks, and was the only team to have taken down mighty Illinois prior to this past weekend, but the team has fallen precipitously back to earth since their 3-0 start. They are no longer the Big Ten darlings they were in 2019 and 2020, but they do put up a fight most weeks.
Ohio State returns home with visitors on tap

Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.
Bucketheads Podcast: Analyzing trends from Ohio State’s first game of the season

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
Jacy Sheldon leads Ohio State’s toppling of Rocky Top

There was an electricity about Tuesday’s Ohio State Buckeyes game even before the clock started to run. In the weeks leading up to the game, Ohio State pushed to get their fans into the Schottenstein Center on Election Day, while Tennessee Volunteers orange stood out throughout the arena. There were pyrotechnics, a loud student section, and a small part of the Best Damn Band in the Land heightening the atmosphere. Once the game began though, it was guard Jacy Sheldon pulling in the collective attention.
