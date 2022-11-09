ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

By Malaysia McCoy
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students.

According to the Pine Belt News , the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at least four different schools across their district.

As of Wednesday, the district is working towards using water fillers rather than drinking fountains to prevent the spread of the illness.

Parents across the state are concerned about possible outbreaks in other school districts.

US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

“Honestly, I don’t know what I’ll do if Jackson Public Schools (JPS) was to have a flu outbreak,” said Cassandra Milton, a local school parent. “It kind of makes me nervous for my children which is why I make sure to teach them how to stay sanitize to help provoke this.”

Doctors suggest that children get the flu vaccine to prevent further complications.

“I make sure my child get every vaccine such as flu and even COVID-19 because it’s not that easy to tell between the two,” said Milton. “We just want to make sure our kids are safe.”

Seasonal influenza vaccinations are now available for children and qualifying adults at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.

Flu season typically starts in November and lasts as late as March in Mississippi, but usually peaks anywhere between December and February.

To locate a county health department clinic in your area or for more information on flu, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/flu .

Comments / 7

Nick
3d ago

Please keep your kids at home, out of the public and school until they're better ... only way to stop the spread and keep others healthy.

Reply
3
