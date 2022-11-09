ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: My interest in community service is undiminished, and thank you

I’ve always believed running for and holding public office is a privilege. Although the outcome of the recent Routt County commissioner race was not what I had anticipated, it’s been a wonderful experience. Over the last eight months I’ve reconnected with old friends and made many new friends.
Yampa Valley Housing Authority seeks applicants for board of directors

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Proposed mixed-use development on Yampa Street moves forward

In a unanimous vote, the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission recommended approval for a three-story mixed-use development at 608 Yampa Street. The 13,738-square-foot structure would be on the corner of Sixth and Yampa streets, and adjacent to the section of Butcherknife Creek that runs through the parking lot south of Clyde’s Pies.
North Routt Chili Cook-off revived by Steamboat Lake Outpost

The North Routt Chili Cook-off is back after taking a few years hiatus. The new owners at the Steamboat Lake Outpost is bringing back the beloved, cozy contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Ever since we started the business we heard whisperings about the North Routt Chili Cook-off and people were...
Moving Mountain among Outside Magazines ‘Best Places to Work’

Outside Magazine recently named Moving Mountains as one of the “Best Places to Work in 2022,” for the third time, according to a news release. Moving Mountains is a Steamboat Springs company that provides of luxury vacation rentals, concierge services and more. “I’ve been working here for six...
Stoller steps down after 15 years, Steamboat Chamber begins search for new leader

Kara Stoller, chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, announced Thursday, Nov. 10, she is stepping down as the organization’s leader in January. “Kara’s impact in our community is immeasurable,” Sarah Fox, board president of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, wrote in a news release. “She has given her heart and soul to better our community, and we thank her for her relentless support of our local businesses and her commitment to keep our economy thriving.”
Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Join Off the Beaten Path for our grand reopening. While we were closed from Nov. 7-10, underwent a lot of changes. So you will definitely want to stop by.
Obituary: Allen “Nick” Stieduhar

Allen Newton Stieduhar, 92, of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away on October 26th, 2022. He was born June 7, 1930, in Gallup, N.M., the second child of George and Ethel Stieduhar. He always was known as “Nick” because he was told his middle name was “Nichols”, it was not until he was in his 50’s that he found out his true middle name.
Oak Creek Mountain Park to unveil new parking lot this spring

The town of Oak Creek has officially committed to assist its public works department in the construction of a new parking lot at Oak Creek Mountain Park. When the Oak Creek Mountain Park property was sold to the town in 2019, there was always a plan to build a parking lot for visitors, but it just never got underway.
ehstigertimes.com

Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER

Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
SSWSC earns 24 slots on Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team has been announced with 24 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes making the list across the Alpine, freestyle, ski jumping and Nordic combined disciplines. The All-Star team honors 65 athletes in total with 32 coming from Alpine, 23 in freestyle...
SSWSC adds new Olympic sport to its program roster

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is introducing a new snow sports program this winter season. Ski mountaineering, known as skimo, is an endurance sport that requires athletes to ski up and down a mountain faster than their opponents. Similar to other endurance sports, the distances and terrains vary based on which mountain is being raced.
