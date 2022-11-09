Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricityThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home pricesThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticketThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear
Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to San Dimas!
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
ukenreport.com
Canyon Trail Regularly Used as Trade Highway
Native Americans found Canyon Trail an easy route to move between the high and low deserts. Day hikers can head through a rare, lush spot in a canyon bridging the Mojave and Colorado deserts near Desert Hot Springs. The 9.76 miles round trip Canyon Trail sits in the Big Morongo...
cityofmenifee.us
Don't forget Menifee's Fall Shred Fest has been rescheduled to tomorrow, November 12
Stop by Menifee City Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until bins are full) for our free community shredding event. ✔ Can bring up to three banker boxes (or equivalent to) to shred. - No binders, binder clips, or other objects in boxes. For more information, contact Cheyanne...
First snow hits Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Guessing contest winners announced
We've got snow up on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway! The tram's mountain station got hit with five inches of snow on Tuesday night. First snowfall at the tram came a little over a month earlier than it did in 2021. Last year, snow fell for the first time in the middle of December. The The post First snow hits Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Guessing contest winners announced appeared first on KESQ.
Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening
During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
Recovery operation underway after 10 swept away in Ontario floodwaters; 5 rescued
One person was killed and four others are missing and presumed dead after officials say 10 people were swept away in a rush of floodwaters in Ontario.
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs
Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed. The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
z1077fm.com
Tow-truck driver killed in tractor-trailer towing accident in Twentynine Palms
A tow truck driver was killed in Twentynine Palms on Tuesday, November 8, at around 5 p.m. According to a Sheriff’s report, Michael Micheletti, 42, was attempting to tow a semi-tractor near the corner of Oasis Ave and Two Mile Rd. As Micheletti secured the tractor trailer to the tow truck, the tractor slid off the tow truck’s lift, rolling backwards and trapping him under the tractor.
paininthepass.info
Garbage Truck Hits And Kills Pedestrian Crossing Street In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the pedestrian, was hit in the intersection of University Parkway onramp to southbound Interstate 215 on Wednesday November 9, 2022 about 5:53am. CHP said the...
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Animal Shelter Offering Free Pet Microchipping in November and December
In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners during the holidays, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
