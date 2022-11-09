Dyess airman arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A 21-year-old airman with Dyess Air Force Base was arrested Monday for Possession of Child Pornography.Crime Reports: 95-year-old Abilene man assaulted by unknown suspect in driveway, hospitalized
The Abilene Police Department (APD) used a warrant to search the Abilene home of Kolbe Piper, where police said an amount of child pornography was found.
Dyess officials confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that Piper was assigned to Dyess at the time he was arrested. Dyess issued a statement regarding Piper’s accusation, reading in part:
“This allegation is currently under investigation. Such conduct is not in the line with U.S. Air Force standards.”PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
As APD and Dyess continues to investigate the crime, Kolbe Piper is being held at the Taylor County Jail on the 3rd Degree Felony charge of Possession of Child Pornography, with a $7,500 Surety Bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 0