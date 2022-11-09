Dyess airman arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A 21-year-old airman with Dyess Air Force Base was arrested Monday for Possession of Child Pornography.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) used a warrant to search the Abilene home of Kolbe Piper, where police said an amount of child pornography was found.

Dyess officials confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that Piper was assigned to Dyess at the time he was arrested. Dyess issued a statement regarding Piper’s accusation, reading in part:

“This allegation is currently under investigation. Such conduct is not in the line with U.S. Air Force standards.”

As APD and Dyess continues to investigate the crime, Kolbe Piper is being held at the Taylor County Jail on the 3rd Degree Felony charge of Possession of Child Pornography, with a $7,500 Surety Bond.

