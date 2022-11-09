Thomas J. Murphy, longtime Monson official and youth soccer coach, convicted of groping former student’s breasts

Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Worcester cop Colby Turner, accused of stealing $45K, claims someone manipulated his detail records
An attorney for Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner is claiming his arrest on larceny charges was in retaliation for Turner reporting departmental “improprieties,” according to court documents. Turner stands accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work. He has pleaded not guilty...
Carlos Asencio’s attorney will pursue insanity defense in Amanda Dabrowski murder trial
An attorney for Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, will pursue an insanity defense in a jury trail scheduled for December. Asencio’s lawyer Robert M. Griffin filed a notice of his intent to rely on lack criminal responsibility in his defense of Asencio with Worcester Superior Court on Nov. 9.
‘Run Like Kat:’ 5K race in memory of Longmeadow teen who died in car crash
A 5K in memory of Longmeadow high schooler Katarina Boskovic, who is remembered as a dedicated and decorated runner, will take place on Friday, November 25. “Run Like Kat” will honor Boskovic’s legacy as a superb student-athlete, mentor and youth track coach, and a caring member of the town’s community, according to organizers of the event. Boskovic, 18, died in May in connection with a car crash on Green Willow Drive.
Springfield man sentenced, ordered to pay $1.5M in police fraud scams
A Springfield man, who used co-conspirators pretending to be law enforcement to threaten people across the country into sending him more than a million dollars in funds, was sentenced and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for the telephone scam-related crime, according to the Massachusetts Department of Justice.
WMass natives, Wilbraham & Monson seniors JJ Fox, Luke Robinson sign NLIs for Division I lacrosse programs
With roughly 100 people in attendance earlier this week, three members of the Wilbraham & Monson boys lacrosse team signed their National Letters of Intent to Division I programs. JJ Fox, a senior forward from Wilbraham, will move on to play at Sacred Heart University, while teammate Luke Robinson, a...
Seven Longmeadow boys lacrosse players sign NLIs
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Seven Longmeadow boys lacrosse players signed National Letters of Intent to play the sport at the collegiate level on Thursday.
Girls Soccer Quarterfinal Preview: South Hadley, Mount Greylock and more looking for state semifinal berths
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The South Hadley and Mount Greylock girls soccer teams are just two wins away from playing for a state championship. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Michael Erard, Vietnam War medic from Belchertown, tells his story
BELCHERTOWN — During the town’s Veterans Day commemoration, citizens packed the high school auditorium Friday morning to hear U.S. Army combat medic Michael C. Erard, now in his 80s, share his story. Erard said that he was essentially a pacifist, does not believe in killing other human beings,...
Springfield Central OL Ahmari Owens commits to Columbia
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ahmari Owens is headed to the Ivy League. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 3 Minnechaug girls soccer wins in overtime thriller, 2-1, over No. 6 Mansfield in Div. II quarterfinals
WILBRAHAM — As the final whistle blew and the score still stood at 1-1, a new wave overcame both teams. It really was ‘do or die’ now. Going into overtime, the smallest play could change the entire game.
State Tournament Scoreboard: Riley Harrington records 100th point in Longmeadow’s 4-0 win over Leominster & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
No. 5 Paulo Freire girls volleyball defeats No. 4 Turners Falls, returning to Div. V semifinal
TURNERS FALLS — As the ball fell to the floor for the last point of the fourth and final set, the No. 5 Paulo Freire girls volleyball team didn’t provide much of a reaction.
Easthampton Councilor Owen Zaret accused of harassment by fellow councilors
Multiple Easthampton City Councilors have accused fellow Councilor Owen Zaret of bullying and harassment, behavior those councilors say has led to at least one resignation and potentially another. Zaret, first elected in 2017, dismisses the claims as “disagreements” among professionals. Former council member Lindsey Rothschild recently came forward...
No. 8 Wahconah football falls to No. 1 West Boylston in Div. VII state quarterfinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 8 Wahconah couldn’t find a way to stop top-seeded West Boylston and its rushing attack on Friday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Springfield Central vs. Xaverian: Four keys to the Div. I football state quarterfinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central and No. 5 Xaverian will face-off on Thursday in the second round of the Division I state tournament in one of the most anticipated games of the week.
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State
Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
Accreditation group impressed with Springfield Technical Community College’s nursing program
SPRINGFIELD — When an accrediting body examined Springfield Technical Community College’s nursing program this spring, it walked away impressed, describing some of the program’s aspects as “beyond impressive.”. The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing granted the college continued accreditation for its nursing program, according to...
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
No. 4 Springfield Central defeats No. 5 Xaverian, Kymari Latney kick return, run defense pushes Golden Eagles into Div. I state semifinals
SPRINGFIELD — While the rest of the Springfield Central football team walked back onto the field before the start of the second half against Xaverian on Thursday night, Kymari Latney ran alongside Golden Eagles coach Bill Watson.
