Thomas J. Murphy, longtime Monson official and youth soccer coach, convicted of groping former student’s breasts

A 5K in memory of Longmeadow high schooler Katarina Boskovic, who is remembered as a dedicated and decorated runner, will take place on Friday, November 25. “Run Like Kat” will honor Boskovic’s legacy as a superb student-athlete, mentor and youth track coach, and a caring member of the town’s community, according to organizers of the event. Boskovic, 18, died in May in connection with a car crash on Green Willow Drive.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO