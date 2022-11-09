ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
FRANKLIN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on St. Landry Parish crash, other driver in critical condition

An Opelousas man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish while driving the wrong way on U.S. 190 Wednesday night. The crash happened on U.S. 190 near Frank Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes when his 2013 Cadillac CTS collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it

Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism

The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
LOUISIANA STATE

