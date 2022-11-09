Read full article on original website
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tenure of six-plus years that took a tumultuous turn recently when multiple neglected children died on DCFS’ watch. Walters has been under fire for months over several high-profile cases of abused and neglected children...
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
The head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services resigned Thursday, nearly two weeks after a second child died in Baton Rouge due to a fentanyl overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Is Killing Rats in Your Home About to Become Illegal in St. Landry Parish?
Vague language in a new law might be problematic for homeowners.
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Legislation to address student behavior and discipline expected next session
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When students returned to the classroom after going back and forth from learning remotely educators and other professionals saw an increase in suspensions and expulsions. State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D) drafted legislation around the issue last session but was unable to get the votes.
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on St. Landry Parish crash, other driver in critical condition
An Opelousas man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish while driving the wrong way on U.S. 190 Wednesday night. The crash happened on U.S. 190 near Frank Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes when his 2013 Cadillac CTS collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it
Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Louisiana Department of Education funding $1,000 in vouchers for tutors to help children struggling to read
Baton Rouge – The LDOE is addressing the state’s literacy crisis by launching the Steve Carter Literacy Program, providing families with $1,000 vouchers for tutoring. Public school students in grades k-5 will have the opportunity to advance their reading skills with high quality tutors approved through the LDOE if eligible.
