Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.
4 Tennessee Titans defensive starters, including Jeffery Simmons, out vs Denver Broncos
Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
Cardinals place Rodney Hudson on IR, sign kicker before game vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves on the even of their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. They activated safety Charles Washington from injured reserve, giving them one of their best special teams players back. He had not played at all yet this season. After missing...
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
The Seattle Seahawks are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 this past Sunday. RB...
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos Week 10 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans (5-3) are one day closer to their AFC showdown against the Denver Broncos (3-5) inside Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Yesterday, we had our first look at the injury report and it was less than ideal. There were a total of 12 starters on the list who were either limited or didn’t participate in practice at all.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sidelines. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come on Monday against the Thunder.
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday
Edmunds (groin/heel) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Edmunds returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with separate groin and heel injuries. The starting middle linebacker has played...
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
Bears activate WR Byron Pringle from IR
Reinforcements are on the way for the Chicago Bears receiving corps. The team announced they have activated wide receiver Byron Pringle from injured reserve ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions. Pringle has missed the last six weeks after injuring his calf during the team’s Week 3 victory over...
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
Raiders TE Darren Waller placed on IR, will miss at least four games
Darren Waller just can’t seem to stay healthy. After missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury, Waller re-aggravated his hamstring in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Chiefs. He has not played since then and it will be a while before we see him again.
49ers' Samson Ebukam: Unlikely to play Sunday
Ebukam (quadriceps) is considered doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Ebukam sustained a quad injury Monday coming off the 49ers' bye week and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as a result. The 27-year-old defensive end did return to practice in a limited fashion Friday, though he may still need more time to fully recover from this issue. If Ebukam cannot play, expect Drake Jackson, Kerry Hyder and Charles Omenihu to all step up into increased roles against the Chargers.
numberfire.com
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) available for 49ers in Week 10
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is not listed on Week 10's injury report against the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel will make his return after missing one game with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Chargers' defense allowing 28.1 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Samuel to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
