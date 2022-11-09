Read full article on original website
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
The Seattle Seahawks are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 this past Sunday. RB...
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
Josh Allen injury impact: Three biggest ways Bills offense will change if Case Keenum starts at quarterback
Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed practice on Thursday and got in a limited session Friday as he deals with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. He's listed as questionable for Week 10, and veteran backup Case Keenum would start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings if he's unable to go.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Sidelined again Week 10
Tomlinson (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Tomlinson will miss his second game in a row after being forced out with a calf injury during Minnesota's Week 8 win over Washington. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also said Friday that he hopes to have the 28-year-old defensive tackle ready to play again Week 11 against Dallas, per Tomasson. With Tomlinson out, expect James Lynch to see increased usage against Buffalo.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
Pirates' Jason Delay: Removed from 40-man roster
Delay cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Delay played in 57 games for Pittsburgh last season but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster. It was the 27-year-old's first taste of the big leagues, and he had a .213/.265/.271 slash line with one home run, 11 RBI and 17 runs.
Ranking the best QB runs of all-time: Where does Lamar Jackson's best run fall on the list?
Like the three-point shot in basketball, there was a time when a quarterback run was like seeing Big Foot in the wilderness. Ironically, the origin of the position was centered around the running the ball. Founded in 1920, the NFL didn't have a 2,000-yard passer until 1942 (Cecil Isbell), and it would be 18 more years before the league had its first 3,000-yard passer (Frank Tripucka).
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday
Edmunds (groin/heel) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Edmunds returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with separate groin and heel injuries. The starting middle linebacker has played...
Mets' John Curtiss: Option picked up
Curtiss (elbow) had his $775,000 team option for 2023 exercised by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 28-year-old didn't pitch in 2022 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and the Mets will bring him back to potentially make his team debut next year. Curtiss underwent the procedure in September 2021, so he could be fully healthy for the start of spring training.
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
Titans' C.J. Board: Will suit up vs. Denver
Tennessee elevated Board from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. After joining the Titans' practice squad back in October, Board is set to see his first game action of 2022 in Week 10. With rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks also back in the fold for Sunday's game though, Board doesn't have a clear path to targets.
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
