Potter County, PA

Police investigating church burglary

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Bingham Township, Pa. — State Police are investigating a robbery at a church in Potter County.

Members of North Bingham Community Church on the 2000 block of Bingham Center Road, Bingham Township, reported a number of stolen items to police on Nov. 6. Authorities estimate the robbery occurred sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

According to police, the church is missing two wireless guitar battery packs valued at $500, and two SM 58 microphones valued at $200. Also reported stolen was a brass-plated lamp, podium microphone, drum box, a 30-gallon garbage can, snack tote, and blanket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Band booster treasurer allegedly forges checks to herself

Montgomery, Pa. — The treasurer of a high school band booster club allegedly forged checks and pocketed more than $4,000. State police at Montoursville say Lindsay Tawney was treasurer of the Montgomery Band Booster Club when she began signing checks to herself in October 2021. Police were contacted after the alleged thefts were discovered on Oct. 20. Through investigation, police found that Tawney took a total of $4,475.97 from Oct. 22, 2021 to Aug. 24, 2022. Tawney had allegedly forged the signatures of the band booster club president on the checks so that she could cash them. Charges will be filed, police say.
MONTGOMERY, PA
13 WHAM

Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury

Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
HORNELL, NY
wesb.com

Hinsdale Charged After Family Offense

A Hinsdale man was charged after a domestic family offense Thursday night. New York State Police charged 44-year-old John A. Kiernan with criminal mischief and felony criminal contempt. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
HINSDALE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home

Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County

UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video helps police catch suspected dirt bike thieves

Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners. Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit. Related reading: Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for Sheetz liquor bandits

Muncy, Pa. — Two women were on the run after they stole several bottles of liquor Tuesday evening from the Muncy Sheetz store. State police at Montoursville say the women entered the store around 5:22 p.m. Nov. 8 and grabbed two bottles of Bootlegger and one bottle of Parrot Bay rum. The women then fled the scene in a white Ford Edge. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MUNCY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly steals diesel fuel out of victim's gas tank

Muncy, Pa. — A man told police he had trail camera footage of a suspect stealing diesel fuel out of his pickup truck at his Moreland Township home. State police at Montoursville say early the morning of Nov. 5, Jesse Stackhouse, 29, of Unityville, took the fuel out of a pickup truck parked at the victim's property at the 1500 block of Buckhill Road. The victim's trail camera captured footage of the theft. Stackhouse was seen putting the fuel into his own truck. Police say they continue to investigate.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Brush fire at Tall Pines ATV Park today is one of several in the region

Potter County Pennsylvania fire in Bingham township. Dry conditions created a brush fire this week in Wellsville. Picture of the Tall Pines fire from a distance from Steve Kear. The last likely ‘really nice Autumn Day’ in the region certainly brought some issues for area emergency responders. On Thursday afternoon,...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man from Hughesville dies in crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Benezette Brush Fire

Officials tell us the fire broke out around 3 Thursday in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555. Emergency dispatchers say one person was injured and taken to Penn Highlands Dubois. The fire burnt about 2 acres when first reported,...
BENEZETTE, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Accident

Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly crashed into a tree, trapping the...
BELLEFONTE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn

JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Tree trimming underway in Potter County

Work to trim and remove trees is underway on a section of Route 244 in Potter County. This work will enhance driver safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surface, according to PennDOT. Over the next four to five weeks, crews will be working between Oswayo and Andrews Settlement in Oswayo and Allegany townships. Work could occur on weekends if necessary. Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting”...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

