AEW Announces Ricky Starks Is Not Cleared To Compete On 11/11 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (11/11) AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. RUSH. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Jungle Boy comes face-to-face with Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Nyla Rose open challenge. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW...
Road Dogg: I'm Sorry I Shared My Opinion On Bret Hart
Road Dogg has apologized for sharing his opinion. Road Dogg began trending on Twitter after he said on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, "I don't think Bret Hart is a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was. That's where the money is." Dogg...
Renee Paquette Was Happy To Work With MJF Early, Reacts To His Jon Moxley Impression
On the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed MJF on the top of the ramp as MJF geared up for his AEW World Title bout against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. Though Paquette and Moxley are married, MJF didn't directly attack her for her choice in...
Quavo Remembers Takeoff In Heartfelt Letter, Says Their First Dream Was To Be Partners In WWE
On November 1, Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Texas. Alongside Quavo and Offset, Migos became one of the most popular and culture-defining groups in hip-hop. In a post on Instagram, Quavo remembered Takeoff in a heartfelt tribute. In the tribute, Quavo mentioned that their first dream was to be tag partners in WWE because of how much they loved wrestling and how they would imitate wrestlers.
Saraya is cleared to compete at Full Gear, Bryan Danielson remains the GOAT | Day After Dynamite #35
Will Washington is joined by the new and current host of Will's former podcast, RBR Wrestling, Noah Stewart to review Dynamite 4th trip to Boston, which included a big announcement from Saraya!
IMPACT Wrestling (11/10/22) Results: Jordynne Grace Defends Knockout's Title Against Gisele Shaw.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/10/2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV & YouTube (Membership). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - IMPACT Knockout's Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c)...
Tyrus: I’m Always Learning Something New From Austin Idol, He’s A Fountain Of Experience
Tyrus has high praise for Austin Idol. Austin Idol has been one of the key figures in the success of the NWA relaunch that first started in 2017. Idol has worked on screen as a manager for various different wrestlers, but has also worked in a backstage capacity as well.
The Bunny To Star In Lifetime Movie 'Bad Tenant'
A new role for The Bunny. The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is set to star in the Lifetime film "Bad Tenant," which was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November. She is also a star in the local film commissions’ plans to promote the area through film.
WWE Raw Producers, Backstage Notes, Nixed Plans For October 31
- Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross: Molly Holly & Petey Williams. - Lesnar and Lashley face to face: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis: Shawn Daviari. - Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. - Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL:...
A-Town Way Down, Nas Drops A Hit, Usos Set a Record | Grapsody 11/12/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey, Righteous Reg, and GRAM are here for another Saturday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 12 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, and more!
Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT
Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
Jade Cargill To Bow Wow: You're Not Even The Main Attraction Of Your Own Concert
The banter continues between Jade Cargill and Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, turned down his advances and the two went back and forth on Twitter in a seemingly joking manner.
Gunther Discusses Getting Eliminated In Three Minutes In 2019 Survivor Series Match
Gunther thinks that being eliminated quickly in a 2019 Survivor Series match only added to his popularity. Before officially joining the main roster full-time earlier this year, Gunther (formerly known as WALTER) had a few select appearances on main roster shows. Once of those appearances came on the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view, when Gunther was a part of Team NXT in a three way elimination tag match. At that time, Gunther was in the midst of an 870 day reign as NXT UK Champion.
CJ Perry Comments On Miro Referencing Her On AEW TV, Says She Misses Performing In Front Of Fans
CJ Perry says she misses performing in front of wrestling fans. Perry signed with WWE in 2013, and she moved to the main roster in 2014 alongside Rusev. As Lana, she was featured on WWE TV over the next several years. Near the end of her WWE run, she frequently competed on the Raw brand until she was released in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Since then, Miro, her real-life husband, has referenced her multiple times on AEW programming, though he usually doesn't use her name.
Viewership Information For Young Rock And NJPW On AXS, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 12, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.331 million viewers on 111/11, down from last week's 1.795 million viewers. The 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demo stayed. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Friday, November 3...
Ethan Page Hacked On Twitter, El Hijo Del Vikingo Coming To GCW, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 10, 2022. - Ethan Page's Twitter page was hacked and Ethan has taken to Instagram to apologize for the insensitive things being posted on his Twitter. - El Hijo del Vikingo will be making his American debut and his GCW debut...
Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling
Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
Colby Corino Discusses Wrestling In Deadlock Pro, Compares The Atmosphere To A 2015-2016 PWG Crowd
Colby Corino talks about the fast rising independent promotion known as Deadlock Pro. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of wrestling promotions both big and small that unfortunately went out of business. In 2021, Deadlock Pro in North Carolina was formed and they have since become one of the most popular independent promotions in the world.
Natalya Discusses Being A Mentor In The Women's Locker Room, Notes That She's Flattered By It
Natalya is honored to be a mentor in the women's locker room. At the age of 40, many fans would argue that Natalya is already a guaranteed WWE Hall Of Famer. Natalya not only has the most wins out of any female performer in WWE History, but she also has two women's championship reigns to her name, along with a Women's Tag Team Championship reign.
Billie Starkz Talks TJPW Debut, Space Jesus, Working With Kids, More | Interview
Billie Starkz (@BillieStarkz) speaks to Kaden (@kaden_ftw) about traveling to Japan for TJPW, nicknames, working with kids, and much more.
