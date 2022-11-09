Read full article on original website
Ex-Giants linebacker announces retirement
Blake Martinez joined a new team just over a month ago. And now, he’s retiring from football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The linebacker signed for the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4 and then signed to the active roster three days later. Thursday, he posted this to his Instagram:
Will NY Jets RB Breece Hall return to previous form after ACL tear?
The Jets’ back was the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year prior to his season-ending injury. The New York Jets are winning despite having lost one of their best players for the season. Unfortunately, during the Jets’ Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos, Breece Hall became the...
The NY Jets finally got it right with Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore
The New York Jets have changed their plans for Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. Three games into his career, it seemed like Garrett Wilson had already established himself as the engine of the New York Jets‘ offense. Through Week 3, Wilson was averaging 6.0 catches for 71.3 yards per game. This is despite playing less than half of the team’s snaps in the season opener and being consistently missed by quarterback Joe Flacco.
Return of the New York Jets
Halfway through the NFL regular season, an unlikely contender has entered the scene. Sunday night the New York Jets upset the heavily favored Buffalo Bills with a score of 20-17. The game started off a little weary for New York. By halftime, the score was 14-10, and the Bills appeared...
Jets game-by-game predictions for second half: Is Robert Saleh’s team ready for a playoff run?
The Jets were a fun story during their first half of the season. They have a young, talented roster that has thrived in close, crazy games. They were supposed to be a team on the rise this year. But suddenly the expectations have changed. That’s what happens when you win...
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Matt Peart Activated from PUP
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
WATCH: Adam Fuller becomes the first coach to break the rock
A well deserved display of appreciation for the defensive coordinator.
What’s the status of the NY Jets’ priciest players in 2023?
The midway point is a good time to revisit how the Jets’ most expensive players are performing. Who would have thought that the word “playoffs” would be in the same sentence as the New York Jets right now?. Even those who predicted that the Jets would make...
New York Jets are getting tremendous value from rookie pass-rusher
One of the many thrilling first-year players on the 2022 New York Jets is defensive end, Jermaine Johnson. The third first-round draft selection made by the Jets earlier this year was widely viewed as a steal at the time when the Jets traded up to get him. Up until this...
