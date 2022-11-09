ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Giants linebacker announces retirement

Blake Martinez joined a new team just over a month ago. And now, he’s retiring from football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The linebacker signed for the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4 and then signed to the active roster three days later. Thursday, he posted this to his Instagram:
The NY Jets finally got it right with Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore

The New York Jets have changed their plans for Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. Three games into his career, it seemed like Garrett Wilson had already established himself as the engine of the New York Jets‘ offense. Through Week 3, Wilson was averaging 6.0 catches for 71.3 yards per game. This is despite playing less than half of the team’s snaps in the season opener and being consistently missed by quarterback Joe Flacco.
Return of the New York Jets

Halfway through the NFL regular season, an unlikely contender has entered the scene. Sunday night the New York Jets upset the heavily favored Buffalo Bills with a score of 20-17. The game started off a little weary for New York. By halftime, the score was 14-10, and the Bills appeared...
