The New York Jets have changed their plans for Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. Three games into his career, it seemed like Garrett Wilson had already established himself as the engine of the New York Jets‘ offense. Through Week 3, Wilson was averaging 6.0 catches for 71.3 yards per game. This is despite playing less than half of the team’s snaps in the season opener and being consistently missed by quarterback Joe Flacco.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO