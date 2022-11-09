Suspected DUI driver accused of killing 2 bicyclists had suspended registration, no insurance, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second bicyclist who was struck by a suspected DUI driver attempting to flee from a crash scene has died, according to an arrest report.

The car Marco Benitez, 27, was driving had a suspended registration and was not insured, the report said. He is facing 16 counts for a series of crashes that involved 10 vehicles and two bicycles on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:37 p.m. The crash ended at the intersection of Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.

According to the arrest report, police were notified Wednesday that bicyclist Antonio Zabala, 36, had died from his critical injuries. The coroner identified Karina Lopez, 37, as the bicyclist killed at the scene of the crash.

The arrest report said police viewed video from the vehicle behind Benitez on Flamingo and it showed him driving recklessly and swerving in and out of his lane before rear-ending a car driven by a 72-year-old man. After that collision, the report said Benitez fled eastbound on Flamingo and recklessly entered a bus lane, striking two bicyclists, before ramming into stopped vehicles and causing a 10-car pileup.

LVMPD investigates a crash on Flamingo Rd. at Cambridge on Nov. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

Benitez was trapped in his crashed vehicle and had to be extricated by the Clark County Fire Department. He was then transported to the hospital for his injuries, where he underwent two blood draws that will be used for toxicology analysis, according to the report.

Benitez is facing the following counts:

Reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm (2 counts)

DUI resulting in death (2 counts)

Duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury (3 counts)

Duty to stop at an accident with vehicle or property damage (3 counts)

Failure to give information to party at vehicle accident (3 counts)

Failure to render aid at vehicle accident (3 counts)

Benitez is being held in the Clark County Detention Center.

