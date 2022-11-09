‘New Horizons’ program at UD helps adults discover passion for music

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — It’s never too late to try something new or go back and just give it another shot.

The ‘New Horizons’ music program offered by the University of Dayton provides older adults the chance to do just that by picking up a musical instrument and performing live.

UD Music Education Professor Linda Hartley said the program is utilized by those who want to start playing an instrument for the first time and by those who played a long time ago and want to brush up those skills.

“These are generally folks who are 50 years and up, although I have to say we don’t check IDs,” Hartley joked.

“The majority of adults in this country don’t play, or never got a chance to play, an instrument. This is a real gap bridger.”

The program runs the gamut when it comes to styles and skill levels, from strings to jazz bands, from beginners to intermediate.

Hartley said it is rewarding to see people who have always wanted to play an instrument get to live out their dream. “This program provides that opportunity, and people get very excited about it,” she said.

Hartley said sometimes older adults are hesitant to start, but the risk to step outside of comfort zones later turns into relationships.

“When they jump in and understand that they are a part of many others who are doing this for the first time, it becomes an instant connection.”

Those interested in getting involved in the program can contact Linda here .

