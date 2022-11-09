ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

‘New Horizons’ program at UD helps adults discover passion for music

By Zac Pitts
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWeaH_0j51R1sX00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — It’s never too late to try something new or go back and just give it another shot.

The ‘New Horizons’ music program offered by the University of Dayton provides older adults the chance to do just that by picking up a musical instrument and performing live.

UD Music Education Professor Linda Hartley said the program is utilized by those who want to start playing an instrument for the first time and by those who played a long time ago and want to brush up those skills.

“These are generally folks who are 50 years and up, although I have to say we don’t check IDs,” Hartley joked.

“The majority of adults in this country don’t play, or never got a chance to play, an instrument. This is a real gap bridger.”

‘You can do anything’: Fort Loramie graduate finds passion in skydiving

The program runs the gamut when it comes to styles and skill levels, from strings to jazz bands, from beginners to intermediate.

Hartley said it is rewarding to see people who have always wanted to play an instrument get to live out their dream. “This program provides that opportunity, and people get very excited about it,” she said.

Hartley said sometimes older adults are hesitant to start, but the risk to step outside of comfort zones later turns into relationships.

“When they jump in and understand that they are a part of many others who are doing this for the first time, it becomes an instant connection.”

Those interested in getting involved in the program can contact Linda here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Club 456 connects middle schoolers with military veterans

“One of the things that I like about working with the kids is that they get a chance to see all the branches of the service and the unique perspectives of all of us, but that we’re all a family. We all have a common bond of uniformed service, which brings us together. We appreciate what we all bring to our country.”
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

SICSA Lights of Love return: Sponsor your own light

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we enter the holiday season, SICSA is giving the community a chance to remember and honor those we love, both pets and people. During SICSA’s Lights of Love, you can sponsor a holiday light that will be turned on during the kickoff event on December 1 and stay lit until […]
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield

Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Dayton Soup Fest Warming Up the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Brian Johnson joins us in studio from Yellow Cab Tavern, where the Dayton Soup Fest takes place. He shares all the delicious details with us! It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 26, from 4 – 8 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering Backpack Program making sure kids don’t go hungry

"It costs $7.65 per bag each weekend. Pre-COVID, $4.25, but with inflation and the food prices really skyrocketing, we're at $7.65 times 700 students, and then it's 25 weeks. So it is over $100,000 to fund our program each year, " says Dawn Wyatt, Community Director of the Kettering Backpack Program.
KETTERING, OH
wyso.org

Famous Folks and Their Favorite Songs: Rhine McLin

If you’re a native Daytonian, you know all about Rhine McLin. If not, let me fill you in on the impressive details. McLin was the two term mayor of Dayton from 2002 to 2010. She was Dayton’s first woman mayor and the third African American mayor of the town. She served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1988 to 1994. Also in 1994, McLin was elected State Senator for the 5th Ohio Senate District. She was also the first Black woman to serve in the Ohio Senate.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
PIQUA, OH
ocj.com

Hard work and determination behind Ohio’s success at World Dairy Expo

It is a spectacle unique among livestock shows — the World Dairy Expo’s Parade of Champions highlights the top animals at the show. Exhibitors lead their banner-draped cattle through a dark arena, across colored shavings (gray in 2022), illuminated by a lone spotlight. The eyes of World Dairy Expo attendees and interested parties from around the globe are fixed on the focus of that spotlight.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

True crime in Dayton: Local author brings history to light

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local woman is telling readers about the bloodier side of Dayton. Author Sara Kaushal has been running the Dayton Unknown blog since 2014. In between stories about street names and cryptid sightings, she has also written about her fair share of murder cases and other crimes over the years. And […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy