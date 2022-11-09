ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Ex-McDonald’s employee fired for fighting customer returned to shoot other employee in head

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0Y5l_0j51QmBw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who was fired from a restaurant for fighting a customer is accused of carrying out a “targeted” plan to return and shoot an employee in the head.

Victor Villanueva, 28, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder for the October shooting.

On Oct. 28 just before midnight, police received a report that someone had been shot in the head at a McDonald’s near Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later told officers that he was working at the restaurant and left through a back door to take a break. While he was outside, he saw a man, identified as Villanueva, walking toward him while wearing a skull face mask and carrying a short barrel shotgun, the report said.

The victim said he turned and started running when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his head. He believed Villanueva was the shooter because Villanueva was a former employee who was fired for fighting with a customer and had been seen around 10:30 p.m. at the restaurant on the night of the shooting, according to the report.

Surveillance video of the shooting appeared to show Villanueva hiding behind two cars in the parking lot for around 15 minutes before the victim came outside. Villanueva was then seen “sprinting” toward the victim and firing at him, the report said.

Villanueva lay in wait for the victim to walk outside of the restaurant in what was a “targeted” plan, police wrote in the report.

Officers later stopped and searched Villanueva near Mandalay Bay Road and Haven Street where he was seen wearing different clothes. They noted he did not have weapons or skull masks on him, so he was released, the report said.

The skull mask and other clothing items were found in between the two cars where Villanueva was seen hiding, the report said.

Villanueva was taken into custody on Nov. 5 while waiting to get onto a bus. When he was arrested, he was holding boxes of shotgun ammunition and wearing a makeshift concealed carry belt similar to one found at the scene of the shooting, the report said.

In an interview with police, Villanueva said he worked at the restaurant and was fired because he got into a physical fight with a customer a few months earlier, according to the report.

After police showed him surveillance footage of him running from the crime scene where the belt and mask were found, Villanueva requested a lawyer and said “even if you find DNA on that stuff, I just got rid of it because I didn’t need it,” the report said.

Villanueva was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he was being held Wednesday on $100,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 36

Mrs. Kennedy
3d ago

You can’t keep a job at McDonald’s and you can’t hit someone with a shotgun at short range. Just give up and think about your life as a loser I jail.

Reply
23
danny16
3d ago

Did I miss something or did he admit to the officer that the mask and clothing found at the scene was his? Not the sharpest tool in shed I see. Also, for premeditated murder the bail is only $100,000? So he only needs 10k to be released something is seriously screwed up here.👍🏻

Reply(1)
12
Edward Wenner
3d ago

When found guilty, lock him up for a long time. Get tough on crime

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2 juveniles in North Las Vegas hospitalized after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving two juveniles. Police received a call regarding a shooting near Azure Avenue and Bruce Street (near North 5th and Centennial Parkway), around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Arriving officers located the two juveniles, and both were transported to...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy