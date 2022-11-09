‘Living out my dream.’ Two local standouts ready to help Gamecock baseball program

Thomas Powell and Reese Marcum have been friends since early childhood.

The friendship has lasted despite both being at rival high schools in Lexington County. Powell played his high school career at River Bluff while Marcum has been a pitcher for Lexington High. The two players’ teams are in the same region and have played each other at least twice a year.

But next year, the two will be teammates as both signed to play with the South Carolina baseball program on Wednesday. It was the first day of the fall signing period, which runs until Nov. 16.

“I have known Thomas since birth pretty much,” Marcum said. “He was one of my first play dates when we were really young. We got almost the same birth date. So it’s going to be fun playing together at Carolina.

“... It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play at Carolina and I have worked very hard. I’m proud of myself from where I ended up at, but I got a whole lot more work to do and I’m not satisfied.”

Both players have been committed to the Gamecocks for a while and never thought of going elsewhere. Marcum committed in December of 2019 before his freshman season in high school.

Powell committed to USC in the summer after his sophomore season.

The two players were big South Carolina fans growing up. Marcum said he must have gone to 40 or so games and was a big fan of Whit Merrifield, who had the game-winning hit to help USC win the 2010 College World Series.

Powell remembers going to Gamecocks’ games almost every weekend with his father, standing in the right-field area. He was a big fan of outfielder Adam Matthews, who went to the same church growing up. He has a picture with Matthews and the championship trophy taken after the parade following the Gamecocks’ first national title in 2010.

“It is crazy how things come full circle and how I’m living out my dream,,” Powell said. “I’m going to bring my hard work ethic to Carolina and do my best every day, give my best shot and see what happens.”

Both players are two of the top-ranked players in the state for the class of 2023 by Diamond Prospects. Marcum is the third-ranked right-handed pitcher in South Carolina while Powell is the fifth-best outfielder.

Marcum was one of four Wildcat signees on Wednesday. He will be Lexington’s No. 1 starter, a spot he has been the past couple years. The 6-foot-1 right-hander has his fastball up to 94 mph and was 7-3 with a 3.03 ERA last season with 81 strikeouts and 32 walks in 50 2/3 innings.

“USC is getting a player that has a lot of upside,” Lexington coach Brian Hucks said of Marcum. “He is strong, always been a hard thrower but his breaking stuff is what separates him from early on. When Reese is locating his fastball over and getting his breaking stuff over, he is good enough to get anyone out in the country.”

Powell was part of a four-member Gator signing class. He has been a standout both offensively and at the plate for River Bluff.

Powell also was a two-way player this year for the River Bluff football team.

“Thomas is such a good player already, but he has all the intangibles, the toughness. He is a coach’s dream,” River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette said. “Thomas has a chance to go in and compete right away.”