ktvo.com
Pickup flings Putnam County deer into air; animal goes through tractor-trailer's cab
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Putnam County responded to a freak accident involving a deer. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 136, seven miles west of Livonia. State troopers say a pickup truck driven by Courtney Kline, 29, of Unionville, Missouri, was eastbound when she...
kttn.com
Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th. An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri teens hurt when car goes airborne
LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri teens were hurt early Thursday morning when their car went airborne during a crash. It happened at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 6, two miles west of Lewistown. State troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lewistown traveled off the right...
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
ktvo.com
Schuyler County R-1 3rd graders learn about the weather from a special visitor
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — Some northeast Missouri students had a special visitor this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn gave a presentation to the third graders at the Schuyler County R-1 School District. Matt talked about what he does as a meteorologist, different types of weather and the...
ktvo.com
Florence Ellen Couch, 79 of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Florence Ellen Couch, 79 of Milan, Mo., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. Ellen was born on October 12, 1943 to William “Bill” and Elma Marie (Taylor) Smith, in Lindley, Missouri. She grew up in Humphreys, Missouri, graduating from Humphreys High School in 1961. After graduating, she went to cosmetology school and worked with Ila Cordray in Browning at a hair salon before she ran her own shop in Galt. Along with her salon she also worked at The Tavern. She then began her career in care giving working at Leewood Manor as a CNA, then working at Milan Health care and Stover’s nursing home. Later Ellen babysat for 10 years and loved watching all the kids. In 1967 She married Gary Couch and were married for 55 years, he survives of the home. Also surviving are: three children, Allen Couch and significant other, Gwen Courtney of Trenton, Missouri, Jane Marie Clinch (Harold) of Milan, Mo, and Melinda Daniels and significant other Rick of Moberly, Missouri; a son-in-law, Tim Daniels of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary Allen Couch (Niki), Desirae Cox (Dakota), Devon Clinch (Jessica), Sarah Daniels (Keeon); great grandchildren, Graecyn Couch, Mya Gulling, Autumn McCrary, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded by her parents, grandparents, several brothers and sisters, a niece and two nephews.
ktvo.com
Glenda Ann Flynn, 70 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Glenda Ann Flynn, 70 of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Glen M. and Alice Lucille (Chrisman) West, she was born September 29, 1952 in Unionville, Missouri. On October 12, 1996 in Kirksville, she married Marvin Flynn. Glenda is survived by...
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails. 43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000. 24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon...
muddyrivernews.com
Contract for resurfacing work awarded for Missouri Route 156
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded resurfacing, pavement improvement and seal coat contracts for the Northeast District during its regular meeting on Nov. 2. A $6 million contract was awarded to Capital Paving and Construction, LLC., to resurface 52.5 miles of Missouri Route 156 in...
kchi.com
Laclede Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Laclede woman, 61-year-old Sherri R Wheelbarger was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County at about 9:55 am Wednesday. The arrest was for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seatbelt violation. She was processed and released.
kttn.com
Resident of Greentop injured in Saturday crash
A Greentop resident received serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on a country road in northern Adair County. Thirty-four-year-old Sagan Rae was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The accident happened Saturday morning approximately two miles northwest of the community of...
Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
ktvo.com
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
Pen City Current
Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies
LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ktvo.com
Kirksville School District worried about recreational marijuana
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Administrators in the Kirksville R-III School District don't have the full details on how the legalization of recreational cannabis will affect their day-by-day operation, but they have an experienced leader in charge during this societal change. Before coming to Kirksville, Superintendent Robert Webb worked in a...
ktvo.com
6 incumbents in local county government defeated Tuesday
OTTUMWA, Iowa and NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Tuesday was a day of defeat for half a dozen incumbents in local county government in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. All are Democrats, except one. Following the outcome of November’s General Election, they will be out of a job at the end of the year.
ktvo.com
Johnnie Jones Wood, 72 of La Plata, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
We are saddened to announce that Johnnie Jones Wood, of La Plata, MO, relinquished his battle with pancreatic cancer early the morning of November 10, 2022. Born February 14, 1950 to JC and Mary Margaret (Jones) Wood, Johnnie graduated high school in La Plata and earned his B.S. in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College in 1972. In 1969 Johnnie became one of the first pledges in the newly affiliated Phi Lamda Chi Fraternity and was instrumental in that year’s Greek Games, when this bunch of underdogs handily beat out the Phi Sigs and TKEs in the annual campus tug of war. Johnnie continued actively supporting the Phi Lambs throughout his life, most recently serving as President of the Phi Lamb Alumni Association and organizing Alumni Reunions.
