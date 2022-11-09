The Celtics will be going for their fourth straight win on Friday night as they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden in a battle of title contenders. Boston will be without key reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon for the matchup, opening the door for Payton Pritchard to get his first sustained chance in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season. The Nuggets are in the midst of a lengthy east coast road swing but wil be looking for their fourth straight win away from home and fifth straight overall in a battle of the two longest active winning streaks in the NBA.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO