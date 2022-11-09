Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Related
Charlie McAvoy excited to return, contribute to Bruins torrid start
BOSTON — Through the Bruins’ first 13 games, Charlie McAvoy couldn’t play, but the Bruins defenseman was anything but inactive. He yelled, gestured and watched animatedly from the ninth floor at home games and on TV when the team was on the road. At the Garden, he’d wait in the locker room to congratulate his teammates. He loved what he saw and wanted to be part of it as he waited for his surgically repaired shoulder to heal.
Patrice Bergeron’s 2 goals lead Bruins to comeback win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Nuggets 131-112 to win 5th straight game
BOSTON — The Celtics went up huge, let the Nuggets back into the game then had to grind it out in the second half. But Boston executed down the stretch for the 131-112 win for its fifth straight victory. The C’s improved to 9-3 while they also snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win streak.
Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be going for their fourth straight win on Friday night as they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden in a battle of title contenders. Boston will be without key reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon for the matchup, opening the door for Payton Pritchard to get his first sustained chance in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season. The Nuggets are in the midst of a lengthy east coast road swing but wil be looking for their fourth straight win away from home and fifth straight overall in a battle of the two longest active winning streaks in the NBA.
Joe Mazzulla has Celtics offense on pace to make NBA history
BOSTON -- After Friday’s convincing win over the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics entered Saturday with not just the No. 1 offense in the NBA this season, but also on pace for the best offense in NBA history. The Celtics are scoring 119.4 points per 100 possessions through 12 games,...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 117-108 as Jayson Tatum erupts for 43 points
The Celtics have won six straight games in a row after rallying past the Detroit Pistons 117-108 thanks to an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum. Tatum erupted for a season-high 43 points and 10 rebounds on the second night of a back-to-back, putting a shorthanded Boston squad on his back as the team played without three regulars including Al Horford and Jaylen Brown. Marcus Smart added a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in the victory while Grant Williams chipped in with one of his best offensive outings of the year (19 points, 9 rebounds).
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum after 43 points against Pistons: ‘The game has slowed down’
Jayson Tatum continues to look like an MVP candidate, and the scoring outbursts have continued as if they should be expected. That was again the case as Tatum poured in a season-high 43 points as the Celtics beat the Pistons 117-108 on Saturday in Detroit. Tatum took over in the...
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star sits, but ‘hopefully he’ll be ready Monday’
The Celtics were without three key players as Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown were all unavailable in Saturday’s win over the Pistons. Horford and Brogdon were somewhat expected. Horford hasn’t played in the second game of a back-to-back all season. Brogdon missed Friday’s win over Denver because of right hamstring tightness, though he’s considered to be day-to-day.
Anthony Angello leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-2) saw their former Penguin come up huge to register a 3-2 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. In his return to face his former team, Anthony Angello nearly gave Springfield a 1-0 lead on...
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, in road game
ALLENTOWN - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-5-0-2) could not solve a staunch Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-1-0) defense in a 2-1 loss on Friday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms did not take long to get in front as a result of a good bounce near the goal mouth. Defenseman Adam Ginning moved up into the right circle and flipped a backhander toward the net. Captain Cal O’Reilly got a piece to prevent Joel Hofer from getting a whistle, and Cooper Marody swooped in to swat the miss through Hofer, giving the Phantoms the 1-0 edge at 1:57.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart thrilled to see Isaiah Thomas come to charity event
While Marcus Smart was busy hosting his annual bowling bash for his foundation, the YounGameChanger, he got a surprise guest. In what became a viral video, Smart was overjoyed to see his former Celtics teammate Isaiah Thomas make an unexpected appearance at his event. Smart and Thomas hugged then chatted...
Celtics injury report: Malcolm Brogdon day-to-day with hamstring tightness
BOSTON — The Celtics will be without Malcolm Brogdon when they take on the Nuggets at 7 p.m. Friday, but they shouldn’t be without their second unit’s leader for long. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said pregame that Brogdon is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness, but he should be back “sooner than later.”
DraftKings promo code: $200 win bonus for UFC 281, NFL Week 10
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This weekend’s sports slate features a loaded UFC 281 card and a bevy of NFL Week 10 games. You can click here to...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable, 2 rotation players out against Pistons
The Celtics will be without at least two rotation players when they take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. Saturday. Al Horford (low back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) are both listed as out on the injury report. In important news, Jaylen Brown is questionable with a left knee contusion. Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III also continue to be out.
Kemba Walker talks advice he gave Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
Kemba Walker is still looking for a new NBA home after he was bought out by the Pistons. That’s life for the former All-Star as he looks to latch onto a team later in the season, when teams will need guard and bench depth. Walker has bounced around the...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum talks whether he’s entering his prime as scoring soars
BOSTON — Even when Jayson Tatum isn’t shooting 3-pointers particularly well, it hasn’t mattered much this season as his scoring numbers continue to soar higher. That was again the case in the Celtics’ 131-112 win over the Nuggets as Boston’s No. 1-ranked offense keeps putting up plenty of points.
Red Sox interested in Dodgers’ free agent Tyler Anderson (report)
The Red Sox, who are expected to prioritize enhancing both their rotation and bullpen through free agency and trades, are looking west for one target. According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, Boston is one team interested in Dodger lefty Tyler Anderson. He tweeted:. “Sources: #Angels and #RedSox among teams showing...
Patriots face toughest second-half schedule in NFL
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The bad news for New England Patriots fans is that, if the playoffs started today, the Pats would be on the outside looking...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0