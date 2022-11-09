ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Charlie McAvoy excited to return, contribute to Bruins torrid start

BOSTON — Through the Bruins’ first 13 games, Charlie McAvoy couldn’t play, but the Bruins defenseman was anything but inactive. He yelled, gestured and watched animatedly from the ninth floor at home games and on TV when the team was on the road. At the Garden, he’d wait in the locker room to congratulate his teammates. He loved what he saw and wanted to be part of it as he waited for his surgically repaired shoulder to heal.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be going for their fourth straight win on Friday night as they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden in a battle of title contenders. Boston will be without key reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon for the matchup, opening the door for Payton Pritchard to get his first sustained chance in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season. The Nuggets are in the midst of a lengthy east coast road swing but wil be looking for their fourth straight win away from home and fifth straight overall in a battle of the two longest active winning streaks in the NBA.
DENVER, CO
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 117-108 as Jayson Tatum erupts for 43 points

The Celtics have won six straight games in a row after rallying past the Detroit Pistons 117-108 thanks to an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum. Tatum erupted for a season-high 43 points and 10 rebounds on the second night of a back-to-back, putting a shorthanded Boston squad on his back as the team played without three regulars including Al Horford and Jaylen Brown. Marcus Smart added a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in the victory while Grant Williams chipped in with one of his best offensive outings of the year (19 points, 9 rebounds).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star sits, but ‘hopefully he’ll be ready Monday’

The Celtics were without three key players as Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown were all unavailable in Saturday’s win over the Pistons. Horford and Brogdon were somewhat expected. Horford hasn’t played in the second game of a back-to-back all season. Brogdon missed Friday’s win over Denver because of right hamstring tightness, though he’s considered to be day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, in road game

ALLENTOWN - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-5-0-2) could not solve a staunch Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-1-0) defense in a 2-1 loss on Friday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms did not take long to get in front as a result of a good bounce near the goal mouth. Defenseman Adam Ginning moved up into the right circle and flipped a backhander toward the net. Captain Cal O’Reilly got a piece to prevent Joel Hofer from getting a whistle, and Cooper Marody swooped in to swat the miss through Hofer, giving the Phantoms the 1-0 edge at 1:57.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable, 2 rotation players out against Pistons

The Celtics will be without at least two rotation players when they take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. Saturday. Al Horford (low back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) are both listed as out on the injury report. In important news, Jaylen Brown is questionable with a left knee contusion. Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III also continue to be out.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots face toughest second-half schedule in NFL

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The bad news for New England Patriots fans is that, if the playoffs started today, the Pats would be on the outside looking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy