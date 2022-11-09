ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: From Governor to VP in 2024?

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history when she was elected the first female Governor in Arkansas history on November 8.

She won’t be sworn in until January 10, 2023, but that isn’t stopping some pundits from speculating about her potential political future outside of The Natural State.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins race for Arkansas governor’s seat

“I think she’ll be a VP option in 2024,” said Roby Brock, Capitol View host. “On the strength of the fact that she’s got some national brand already from her time in the White House, the fact that she will have accomplished something in the next two years as governor, particularly with the legislative session coming up and she’s just a well-known commodity and she’s from the south, that may help out.”

“She’s a female, she’s young…all of those things may be great things for a potential VP candidate.”

Roby Brock, Capitol View Host

Brock also felt that her recent speeches spoke to “the middle ground,” which he says she had not done much during the campaign.

“She really talked about representing people,” he said. “Even those who didn’t vote for her.”

She may not be the only Arkansan that factors into the 2024 national political landscape, as outgoing Governor Asa Hutchinson may be considering a run for the Presidency. He recently said that former President Trump’s decision to run or not wouldn’t affect his own choice.

“I think he did a lot of good things for our country,” Hutchinson stated. “But we need to go a different direction.”

Asa Hutchinson: A Retrospective

Language in Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution makes a potential all-Arkansas ticket in 2024 highly unlikely, as state electors cannot vote for a Presidential and Vice Presidential candidate who both hail from an elector’s home state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

