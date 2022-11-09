Read full article on original website
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime
LeBron James urges Lakers to make a move amid 2-9 start.
NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee
Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA legend Julius Erving once explained the buildup to his infamous brawl against Larry Bird in 1984.
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night
Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Western conference scout pegs Phoenix Suns as potential landing spot for LeBron James
One Western Conference scout believes that the Phoenix Suns would be an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Suns have come up short in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Phoenix could potentially explore an avenue to bring James onto the roster if that happens again, according to the scout.
Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Phil Knight’s Comments on Kyrie Irving
The Celtics star, who is vice president of the NBPA, criticized Nike’s decision on Twitter.
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Report: Lakers covet 1 star guard in potential trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes speculation about major trades. The team reportedly has some targets in mind. The Lakers are known to covet Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to...
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Poole: Brace for Warriors ugliness that even Steph can't prevent
The Warriors' dreary state was vividly illustrated Monday night, when they stepped onto their home court with a show of energy, determined to rinse a 0-5 road trip, and needed four minutes of perfect shooting to do it. If Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green miss any of...
Harold Perkins had his flu game without knowing who Michael Jordan is
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins had a Michael Jordan-like “flu game” against Arkansas without even knowing about MJ or his epic performance. Michael Jordan’s Flu Game is the stuff of sports legends. The Bulls great played Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals with the flu or some sort of food poisoning, still putting up 38 points while leading Chicago to a victory over Utah. Everybody knows that right? Right?
UCLA Bruins Show Off Exclusive Air Jordan Sneakers
The UCLA Bruins athletic department shared images of player-exclusive Air Jordan sneakers.
