Chandler, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of dragging dog behind his truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man accused of dragging a dog on a leash with his truck in south Phoenix has been arrested. According to court documents, a witness saw 43-year-old Jose Popoca dragging the dog on Nov. 12 near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. "The witness attempted to notify the driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman fatally hit by car in Laveen, police cruiser struck during investigation

PHOENIX - Southern Avenue has been shut down in Laveen after a woman was fatally hit by a car, and police say a patrol vehicle was also struck during the investigation. The pedestrian crash happened near 31st Avenue and Southern overnight. A woman had been crossing the street when she was hit by a car, and she died from her injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 4 hurt, including 2 kids

PHOENIX - Southbound lanes on Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road have partially reopened after a serious crash in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a single-car rollover in the northbound lanes sent four people to the hospital....
PHOENIX, AZ
proclaimerscv.com

Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother

A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street

Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Young woman found shot to death in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested in Mesa apartment shooting that left 18-year-old man dead

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Gilbert resident Joe Jetha Rim for the alleged shooting death of an 18-year-old in Mesa. Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 6 around 5:20 a.m. at an apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, where they found Stephen Benito Jacobo shot in the neck. Jacobo died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms

PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Residents displaced after fire burns Scottsdale apartments

An investigation is underway after a fire burned two units at a Scottsdale apartment complex near Hayden and Via de Ventura. A woman said she woke up after hearing crackling sounds and alerted her neighbors. Investigators say it appears the fire started on the first-floor balcony. One cat died in the fire.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ

