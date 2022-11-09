Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of dragging dog behind his truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man accused of dragging a dog on a leash with his truck in south Phoenix has been arrested. According to court documents, a witness saw 43-year-old Jose Popoca dragging the dog on Nov. 12 near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. "The witness attempted to notify the driver...
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman fatally hit by car in Laveen, police cruiser struck during investigation
PHOENIX - Southern Avenue has been shut down in Laveen after a woman was fatally hit by a car, and police say a patrol vehicle was also struck during the investigation. The pedestrian crash happened near 31st Avenue and Southern overnight. A woman had been crossing the street when she was hit by a car, and she died from her injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 4 hurt, including 2 kids
PHOENIX - Southbound lanes on Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road have partially reopened after a serious crash in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a single-car rollover in the northbound lanes sent four people to the hospital....
proclaimerscv.com
Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother
A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street
Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newborn baby found dead in street, Arizona police say. ‘Utterly horrific’
A report of an injured child in a Phoenix street led to the discovery of a dead newborn, Arizona police told news outlets. “It’s utterly horrific,” neighbor Joel Coplin told KPNX. “They thought it was a doll at first, but it wasn’t.”. Police responding to reports...
Police identify woman shot to death near 27th and Glendale avenues
A woman is dead after she was reportedly found shot near 27th Avenue and Glendale Avenue in west Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Young woman found shot to death in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still...
16-year-old killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash at US 60 and Gilbert Road
A 16-year-old has died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mesa.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested in Mesa apartment shooting that left 18-year-old man dead
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Gilbert resident Joe Jetha Rim for the alleged shooting death of an 18-year-old in Mesa. Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 6 around 5:20 a.m. at an apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, where they found Stephen Benito Jacobo shot in the neck. Jacobo died at the scene.
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Residents displaced after fire burns Scottsdale apartments
An investigation is underway after a fire burned two units at a Scottsdale apartment complex near Hayden and Via de Ventura. A woman said she woke up after hearing crackling sounds and alerted her neighbors. Investigators say it appears the fire started on the first-floor balcony. One cat died in the fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said. The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.
ABC 15 News
One person hospitalized after tent fire near 9th Avenue and Jefferson Street
PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials are investigating after a tent fire left one person with serious burn injuries. The incident occurred overnight near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street. Officials say multiple tents in the area were found on fire, and fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. One...
Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
