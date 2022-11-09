Holiday festivities are right around the corner, and excitement is in the air!. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be contributing to the cheer with the 2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market! As part of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, this unique holiday market event is set to take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the Village of Mexico, N.Y. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.

MEXICO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO