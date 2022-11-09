Read full article on original website
Christmas Market hosted at Sackets Harbor Ballroom
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas only 6 weeks away, dozens flocked to Sackets Harbor to get some holiday shopping done. A local business owner collaborated with the Sackets Harbor Ballroom to host the 4th annual Christmas Market. 17 local small businesses filled the ballroom with holiday essentials...
Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
2022 Holiday Farmers’ Market Vendors Announced, Mexico VFW to Be Full House
Holiday festivities are right around the corner, and excitement is in the air!. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be contributing to the cheer with the 2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market! As part of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, this unique holiday market event is set to take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the Village of Mexico, N.Y. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With colder temperatures upon us, homelessness continues to be a problem. But, a couple of organizations are getting ready to help. Under the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot in Watertown is a growing number of tents as the homeless population tries to stay warm.
Man passes time by fixing all kinds of clocks
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Preserving time and memories - a clock repairman out of Alexandria Bay is keeping time ticking 25 years after his hobby first began. “They’re kind of relaxing, I think, to hear the ticking and chimes go off it at certain times. They’re mechanical and you can actually see how they work if you look on the back,” said Garry Scholes.
TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This glaze is perfect for Thanksgiving. Or pretty much any meal. Chef Chris Manning made us a cranberry glaze he says goes well with turkey, chicken, pork, or ham. It would even be a great dipping sauce for chicken tenders. Cranberry-Orange Glaze. - 1 14-ounce...
Getting holiday shopping out of the way at craft fairs and Christmas Shops
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - For some North Country shoppers, Christmas came a little early this year. At the Glen Park Fire Hall, The Dexter and Brownville United Methodist Churches held their annual Christmas Shop. The fundraising event presented visitors with tables of festive goods in preparation for the...
Holiday Food Drive underway at Save A Lot in Fulton
FULTON — The Save A Lot Holiday Food Drive to benefit the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County has returned. The drive began several years ago, but was not held the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterans group hands out cold weather gear to homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boots, blankets and bikes. A group of veterans is giving back to keep the homeless warm before winter. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association handed out cold weather packs to the homeless over the weekend at the Butler Pavilion in Watertown. Operation Warmfront was originally designed...
Marion R. Lowe, 83, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY. Marion was born on November 25, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian Boyd Petrie, in the town of Alexandria. She was educated in Alexandria Bay schools and had worked as a housekeeper at EJ Noble Hospital and Alexandria Central School before that.
New Ogdensburg budget plan raises taxes, cuts jobs
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s new city manager is presenting her budget proposal to lawmakers Thursday evening. Andrea Smith’s spending plan includes raising taxes and cutting 10 jobs, with a majority of the job cuts proposed for the police department. She proposes a 12 percent increase in...
Barbershop Harmony Returns To Oswego For Christmas
OSWEGO – The Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus will present a (return from COVID) Christmas Show on December 10 at 2 p.m. at the Newman Center in Oswego. This is the first show for the chorus since covid cancelled the last two years of singing for us. We are looking forward to seeing all of our past patrons.
Cooler weather on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through tomorrow morning ushering in chilly temperatures. Expect rain overnight with lows in the 50′s. Rain will end tomorrow morning, but there is the risk of showers during the day. Temperatures will fall into the 40′s during the afternoon.
Thousand Islands Museum to present Festival of the Trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Museum in Clayton is hosting its Festival of the Trees. Jeff Garnsey is vice president of the Festival of the Trees board. He says it’s a good chance for people to view several creatively decorated trees for free. Watch the video...
Adopt A Pet Today: Chuck, A Little Ball Of Fluff
Look at this little ball of fluff. Chuck is the sweetest little boy. He is already neutered, vaccinated, and combo tested. He will need to be adopted with one of his siblings. He may do best in a quieter home due to where he came from loud noises scare him.
Helen Marie Rogers, 99, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be posted at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Glenna M. LeMay, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Glenna M. LeMay, age 81, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. LeMay passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, where she had been a resident for the past year.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Patsy A. Randall, 86, of Philadelphia, NY, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on May 4, 1936 in Theresa, NY, daughter of Raymond F. and Ruth H. (Morse) Robinson. Patsy attended school in Theresa, NY until she left early to help on the family farm and work at the family’s meat market.
