The play called to save Batavia's high school football season Saturday might have been for someone else, but it was Vincent Arroyo who held on to the football and kept a few things alive for the Blue Devils. Arroyo delivered another Section V Class B championship to Batavia after the receiver caught a tipped pass in the end zone with one second remaining that gave the defending champion a 14-8 win over Monroe in the tournament...

BATAVIA, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO