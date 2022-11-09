Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Friday Night Football 2022 State Quarterfinals Part 1
News 10's Carmine Gemei and Tyler Myerly bring us highlights of a Medford team in the quarterfinals of the high school football state playoffs!. In class 3A, 2-seed Cascade Christian trying to beat #7 La Pine at Spiegelberg Stadium and advance to the state semifinals.
McQuaid, Fillmore boys soccer reach state title game
Knights aim for second championship in program history
Receiver's catch brings another Section V Football title to Batavia, saves team's season
The play called to save Batavia's high school football season Saturday might have been for someone else, but it was Vincent Arroyo who held on to the football and kept a few things alive for the Blue Devils. Arroyo delivered another Section V Class B championship to Batavia after the receiver caught a tipped pass in the end zone with one second remaining that gave the defending champion a 14-8 win over Monroe in the tournament...
Lebanon-Express
High school boys soccer: West Albany's breakthrough season ends with state runner-up finish
HILLSBORO — A breakthrough season for West Albany boys soccer fell just one goal short of the ultimate prize. The Bulldogs kept their dream alive to open the playoffs with the program’s first-ever postseason win against Ashland, and two victories to follow continued an unexpected ride. But Mid-Willamette...
Girls soccer: Wilsonville repeats as Class 5A champs, tops Crescent Valley 2-1 in state title match
No. 7 Wilsonville won its second consecutive OSAA Class 5A girls soccer state championship, beating No. 8 Crescent Valley 2-1 in the state final match Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “It’s magical. It’s absolutely magical,” said Wilsonville junior forward Kenley Whittaker. “Last year’s team had a lot of really powerful seniors,...
KVAL
Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship
LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
‘Absolutely magical.’ New-look Wilsonville repeats as 5A girls soccer champion; Marist Catholic (4A), Valley Catholic (3A/2A/1A) also claim titles
By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom As Kenley Whittaker dribbled along the end line with the final countdown to Saturday’s OSAA Class 5A girls soccer championship game booming over the Hillsboro Stadium loudspeakers, one thought dominated the Wilsonville junior’s mind. “Oh, my god! ...
Shelby Reporter
Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera
HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
Comments / 0