KTVL

Friday Night Football 2022 State Quarterfinals Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei and Tyler Myerly bring us highlights of a Medford team in the quarterfinals of the high school football state playoffs!. In class 3A, 2-seed Cascade Christian trying to beat #7 La Pine at Spiegelberg Stadium and advance to the state semifinals.
MEDFORD, OR
Democrat and Chronicle

Receiver's catch brings another Section V Football title to Batavia, saves team's season

The play called to save Batavia's high school football season Saturday might have been for someone else, but it was Vincent Arroyo who held on to the football and kept a few things alive for the Blue Devils. Arroyo delivered another Section V Class B championship to Batavia after the receiver caught a tipped pass in the end zone with one second remaining that gave the defending champion a 14-8 win over Monroe in the tournament...
BATAVIA, NY
KVAL

Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship

LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
LOWELL, OR
Scorebook Live

‘Absolutely magical.’ New-look Wilsonville repeats as 5A girls soccer champion; Marist Catholic (4A), Valley Catholic (3A/2A/1A) also claim titles

By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom  As Kenley Whittaker dribbled along the end line with the final countdown to Saturday’s OSAA Class 5A girls soccer championship game booming over the Hillsboro Stadium loudspeakers, one thought dominated the Wilsonville junior’s mind.  “Oh, my god! ...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Shelby Reporter

Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera

HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
HELENA, AL

