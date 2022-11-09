ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.

Salinas, a former police officer, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022.

In addition to the conviction, Salinas must adhere to three years of supervised release and pay a $3,000 fine, the news release said.

The court noted that Salinas, as a police officer, misused his position of trust to commit the crime over a period of time, not just on one occasion.

Judge Rodriguez also expressed concern that the criminal conduct Salinas committed cast all law enforcement in a bad light in the community, according to the news release.

According to the USAO, on March 19, 2020, Salinas met people he believed to be drug traffickers at a used car lot he owned. He received $2,500 in cash for escorting meth and cocaine from the lot to a stash house he provided.

During that time, Salinas had parked his marked police car in front of the stash house to protect the drug load, said the release.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance of the Brownsville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

