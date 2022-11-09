ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center

A mysterious golf cart has been moved but remains parked at a recreation center in The Villages. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo complained last month to the Amenity Authority Committee about the golf cart which had been parked in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. Biebesheimer revisited the topic Wednesday morning before the AAC. She said the golf cart has been moved, but remains parked at the recreation center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Homeowner sounds alarm about housing development coming before planning board

A homeowner is sounding the alarm about a housing development coming to a rural area where she lives. The housing development proposed by Orlando-based Nitai Capital Partners Edwards, LLC will be considered Monday evening by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. The development would include 144 single-family homes to...
LADY LAKE, FL
Paradise Rec survey results show preferences

A resort-style pool, corn toss and table shuffleboard are the most requested additions to the original recreation facility in The Villages. Those were among the results of a recently-completed resident survey to gauge interest in new amenities at Paradise Recreation, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at the monthly meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
THE VILLAGES, FL
Two newly elected Villagers will take seats on NSCUDD board

Two newly elected Villagers will take the oath of office Monday and claim their seats on the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District board. The NSCUDD board will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Villager Ellie Decker this past week was elected to Seat 3...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
City of Wildwood to collect residents’ storm debris on Monday

Wildwood city officials have announced that crews will begin collecting residential vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Nicole first thing Monday morning. “As with every storm, we prepare for the worst-case scenario to ensure public safety,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We are always relieved when we escape serious damage, knowing storms can be unpredictable, even with the best forecasting technology and interpretation.”
WILDWOOD, FL
16 Best Things to Do in Tavares, FL

Tavares is a beautiful lakefront city in central Florida, less than an hour from Orlando. It was founded in 1880 and has been the seat of Lake County since 1888. The city is part of the county’s golden triangle, an area known for its natural beauty and outdoor adventures such as boating and fishing.
TAVARES, FL
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Annual bicycle collection event set for Dec. 2 in The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual bicycle collection event is set for Dec. 2 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The hours will be 8 a.m. until noon. For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Exciting things are happening in Downtown Inverness

Located in the Depot District of Inverness’ Liberty Park, the historic and newly renovated Inverness Train Station is now home to a family-friendly game room, bar & café. The Train Station game room, featuring duckpin bowling, tabletop shuffleboard, hookey, corn hole and many classic board games, is designed to be enjoyed by the entire family as you stroll through downtown Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

