Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Reasonably Priced, Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
villages-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Bogart Executive Golf Course In The Villages
This great blue heron’s wings form a circle with its reflection over a pond at sunset on the Bogart Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Jim Laurent for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center
A mysterious golf cart has been moved but remains parked at a recreation center in The Villages. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo complained last month to the Amenity Authority Committee about the golf cart which had been parked in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. Biebesheimer revisited the topic Wednesday morning before the AAC. She said the golf cart has been moved, but remains parked at the recreation center.
villages-news.com
Homeowner sounds alarm about housing development coming before planning board
A homeowner is sounding the alarm about a housing development coming to a rural area where she lives. The housing development proposed by Orlando-based Nitai Capital Partners Edwards, LLC will be considered Monday evening by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. The development would include 144 single-family homes to...
villages-news.com
Great Blue Heron Landing On The Boardwalk At Lake Sumter Landing
This great blue heron was touching down for a night landing on the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
AAC hears ‘wish list’ from residents for rebuild of Paradise Recreation Center
The Amenity Authority Committee heard a “wish list” this week from residents for the tear-down and rebuild of the Paradise Recreation Center on the Historic Side of The Villages. The estimated price tag of the complete reconstruction of the recreation center, including the swimming pool, is expected to...
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
Villages Daily Sun
Paradise Rec survey results show preferences
A resort-style pool, corn toss and table shuffleboard are the most requested additions to the original recreation facility in The Villages. Those were among the results of a recently-completed resident survey to gauge interest in new amenities at Paradise Recreation, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department at the monthly meeting of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday.
villages-news.com
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
villages-news.com
Two newly elected Villagers will take seats on NSCUDD board
Two newly elected Villagers will take the oath of office Monday and claim their seats on the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District board. The NSCUDD board will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Villager Ellie Decker this past week was elected to Seat 3...
Date Night in Lake County, Florida - Scenic Dining
Especially once you have children, it becomes difficult to realize that you are still a couple and you need some alone time. So what are some good ideas for where to dine in Lake County, Florida? If you're looking for a restaurant with a great view, here are a few suggestions for places to try:
villages-news.com
City of Wildwood to collect residents’ storm debris on Monday
Wildwood city officials have announced that crews will begin collecting residential vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Nicole first thing Monday morning. “As with every storm, we prepare for the worst-case scenario to ensure public safety,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We are always relieved when we escape serious damage, knowing storms can be unpredictable, even with the best forecasting technology and interpretation.”
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Tavares, FL
Tavares is a beautiful lakefront city in central Florida, less than an hour from Orlando. It was founded in 1880 and has been the seat of Lake County since 1888. The city is part of the county’s golden triangle, an area known for its natural beauty and outdoor adventures such as boating and fishing.
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
First Coast News
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Orlando Science Center offering camp while schools are closed Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to entertain your kids on Friday while classes are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Orlando Science Center has an option. The center is offering a day camp for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade on Friday...
villages-news.com
Annual bicycle collection event set for Dec. 2 in The Villages
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual bicycle collection event is set for Dec. 2 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The hours will be 8 a.m. until noon. For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.
Citrus County Chronicle
Exciting things are happening in Downtown Inverness
Located in the Depot District of Inverness’ Liberty Park, the historic and newly renovated Inverness Train Station is now home to a family-friendly game room, bar & café. The Train Station game room, featuring duckpin bowling, tabletop shuffleboard, hookey, corn hole and many classic board games, is designed to be enjoyed by the entire family as you stroll through downtown Inverness.
News4Jax.com
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
