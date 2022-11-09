Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
After Being Elected Governor, Healey Meets With Baker to Mark Transition
Attorney General Maura Healey announced that Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll will head up the gubernatorial transition, which already has a website with a job application portal. Healey found time to meet with Gov. Charlie Baker along with other stops on her first day as governor-elect. After making history as the...
nbcboston.com
The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?
Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
nbcboston.com
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
nbcboston.com
Hour-by-Hour Rain Timeline as Remnants of Nicole Hit Mass., New England
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain are spreading over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most
It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
nbcboston.com
Remnants of Nicole Bring Downpours and Isolated Thunderstorms Could Impact Mass.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain spread over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
Impacts and Timing: How the Remnants of Nicole Will Hit New England
Nicole continues to move across the southeastern U.S. today and it will increase its forward speed tomorrow. The remnants will bring in heavy rain and gusty winds for New England Friday night into Saturday morning. Timing. Friday morning we will be breezy, mild and cloudy. The first few showers will...
nbcboston.com
Here's Why RSV Is Sending So Many Sick Kids to Hospitals, Putting Them at Capacity
A serious surge in cases of RSV, the common children's virus, is hampering pediatric hospitals in Massachusetts and across the country, increasing wait times at hospitals and sending administrators scrambling to ensure kids are getting the care they need to get better. The surge, which began in late summer, is...
nbcboston.com
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
nbcboston.com
Nicole Remnants Likely to Bring Rain, Gusty Winds to New England
Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Vero Beach, on Florida's east coast, as a Category 1 hurricane. After landfall, the storm was downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds of 70 mph. Although nowhere near the strength of Hurricane Ian, Nicole is bringing strong winds, storm surge...
nbcboston.com
2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod
Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
Comments / 1