Voters say 'no' to fire tax

Arizona voters said “no” in the Nov. 8 general election to adding to the sales tax to support fire districts.

In addition, Legislative District 28 voters went with familiar names and faces to represent them in state government.

The Arizona Legislature referred a measure to the Nov. 8 general election ballot after an initiative petition failed to gather enough signatures. Proposition 310 would have established a one-tenth of a cent sales tax on purchases, on top of local and regional sales taxes. Funds generated from that tax, for 20 years beginning after Dec. 31 this year, would have been distributed to fire districts throughout the state to help them overcome a funding crunch.

The Nov. 9 vote unofficial results had the measure being rejected nearly 52% to 48%.

For a decade, Sun City and Sun City West were in separate, fairly compact districts. This gave residents a sense they had strong representation in the state House and Senate. For much of that decade, Sun City had one of its own residents in the House of Representatives.

That all changed with the mandated redistricting. The new maps, approved in January, put the Sun Cities in a single district — District 28. This new configuration is anything but compact. It stretches from the southern border of Sun City as far north as New River, and from Sun City West to I-17.

In the Nov. 8 election, Republican Frank Carroll defeated Democrat David Sandoval by a 52.9% to 40.2% margin for the lone Senate seat in the new district. For the House, Republican Beverly Pingerelli had 37% of the vote while Republican David Livingston had 35.84%. The odd candidate out was Stephanie Holbrook who manged just 27% of the votes.

Carroll, Pingerelli and Livingston are legislative veterans.