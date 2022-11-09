ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Voters say 'no' to fire tax

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuUQm_0j51MceU00

Arizona voters said “no” in the Nov. 8 general election to adding to the sales tax to support fire districts.

In addition, Legislative District 28 voters went with familiar names and faces to represent them in state government.

The Arizona Legislature referred a measure to the Nov. 8 general election ballot after an initiative petition failed to gather enough signatures. Proposition 310 would have established a one-tenth of a cent sales tax on purchases, on top of local and regional sales taxes. Funds generated from that tax, for 20 years beginning after Dec. 31 this year, would have been distributed to fire districts throughout the state to help them overcome a funding crunch.
The Nov. 9 vote unofficial results had the measure being rejected nearly 52% to 48%.

For a decade, Sun City and Sun City West were in separate, fairly compact districts. This gave residents a sense they had strong representation in the state House and Senate. For much of that decade, Sun City had one of its own residents in the House of Representatives.

That all changed with the mandated redistricting. The new maps, approved in January, put the Sun Cities in a single district — District 28. This new configuration is anything but compact. It stretches from the southern border of Sun City as far north as New River, and from Sun City West to I-17.

In the Nov. 8 election, Republican Frank Carroll defeated Democrat David Sandoval by a 52.9% to 40.2% margin for the lone Senate seat in the new district. For the House, Republican Beverly Pingerelli had 37% of the vote while Republican David Livingston had 35.84%. The odd candidate out was Stephanie Holbrook who manged just 27% of the votes.
Carroll, Pingerelli and Livingston are legislative veterans.

Comments / 18

Roberto
2d ago

Dave, Most rural areas are not made of deep pockets, if you look across America you will find that for instance Rich States help to provide for Poorer States. The people on the bottom of our economic scale pay less proportionally than those in the upper income brackets, not just directly but on their ability to pay. This is largely true throughout this Great Country, google the subject, get better aquatinted with the depth of the subject then decide what is right! You might just be surprised at what is really going on here!

Reply
2
Roberto
2d ago

People, ask yourselves this important question. How many intercity Fire Depts. are Volunteer? None! In Rural areas many are Volunteer because there is little or no money to pay for both wages, equipment, structures, etc. The response time in Cities is mere minutes in some areas, in the Rural Districts it can be 20-35 minutes. By then your house is gone, life starts over from scratch, many folks can’t afford fire insurance. Ask those who suffered in the many fires in California in the past few years. I am ashamed to see so many people who wish to turn on their fellow man. People who live in Rural Areas often work in lower paying jobs that have little or no benefits, such as health insurance. At the end of the day, those same people are the ones who work to provide your lumber, your food, your services…those people are You!

Reply
2
 

