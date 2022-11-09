Read full article on original website
Aaron Glenn proud of defensive effort in Green Bay win, but looking for more against Chicago
Aaron Glenn opened his press conference on Thursday saying he was proud of the way his defense performed, particularly proud that they did what they did in a critical moment when the game was on the line. As he has done in the past, Glenn reiterates that he thinks: "Belief...
Lions' Kerby Joseph, Chase Lucas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Malcolm Rodriguez questionable vs. Bears
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed cornerback Chase Lucas, safeties Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Joseph (concussion protocol) was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Melifonwu (ankle) and Rodriguez...
Pistons' Cade Cunningham to miss at least four games with shin soreness
(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss Saturday night's game against the Boston Celtics, as well as the following three games, the team announced Saturday. The Pistons say Cunningham is dealing with left shin soreness, and will be re-evaluated in one week. Cunningham also did not play...
