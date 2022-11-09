ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gouldsboro, ME

WDEA AM 1370

DNA Leads Police to Arrest a Maine Man for a 1996 Cold Case

A Gouldsboro man is facing charges for a 26-year-old cold case sexual assault in Hancock County. After so many years, you have to wonder if the victim, in this case, thought it would never get solved. But modern DNA technology is amazing and is being used to identify suspects in cold cases every day. In Maine, DNA has led police to arrest Jason Follette of Gouldsboro and charge him with gross sexual assault.
GOULDSBORO, ME
WPFO

Duo arrested after allegedly holding Maine couple at gunpoint

BANGOR (WGME) -- Two people are accused of assaulting a man and woman and holding them at gunpoint in a bathroom in Bangor. Police say the couple was in a home on Court Street when two men, identified as 41-year-old David Bennett of Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin of Pleasant Point, barged in, cut the man's face, held them at gunpoint, and locked them in a bathroom.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of November 10

ELLSWORTH — A sound of a gunshot at midnight Oct. 29 led to arrest for a Sedgwick man, the Maine State Police reported. Cpl. Owen Reed had been working in Sedgwick and heard the sound of the shot, which seemed to be coming from the Blue Hill area. Reed...
SEDGWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County jail log week of November 10

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10:. Nicole A. Lamphere, 41, Madison, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful cocaine possession. Amanda L. Sawyer, 33, Steuben, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13

It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Bar Harbor, Maine, Lowers Limit on Daily Cruise Ship Passengers by Huge Amount

One of Maine’s most beloved and visited tourist destinations just severely capped the amount of cruise ship passengers that are allowed to visit the town daily. Maine’s coastal town of Bar Harbor has high tourist traffic year-round, whether it’s people flocking to the rocky shores in the summertime, leaf-peeping on the mountain peaks in fall, or immersing themselves in the spirit of Christmas in the winter.
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

After recount, tie broken between two Rockland City Council candidates

ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. On Election night, only...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport commercial greenhouse partially destroyed by fast-moving fire

ROCKPORT — Firefighters rushed to outer Main Street in Rockport Tuesday night just after 7:30 p.m. where a commercial greenhouse at Goose River Greenery had caught fire. The fire was discovered by Heather Dean, daughter of the homeowner, who called Knox Regional Communications Center for help. The source was...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor International Airport receives Best SME Award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In cases of emergency Bangor International Airport has been named best in class. The airport given the Best Subject Matter Expert Award by Ground Handling International. They were singled out because of their ability to handle diverted flights. Bangor International Airport has a track record of...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

2 warming centers open in Bangor

BANGOR– The following warming centers are currently open 7 days/week.:. Check in between 2 and 4 pm for overnight stay. Breakfast and dinner provided. Volunteers are always welcome.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
