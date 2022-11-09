Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Leads Police to Arrest a Maine Man for a 1996 Cold Case
A Gouldsboro man is facing charges for a 26-year-old cold case sexual assault in Hancock County. After so many years, you have to wonder if the victim, in this case, thought it would never get solved. But modern DNA technology is amazing and is being used to identify suspects in cold cases every day. In Maine, DNA has led police to arrest Jason Follette of Gouldsboro and charge him with gross sexual assault.
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
Father Found Guilty after 11-Month-Old Daughter Overdoses on Fentanyl in Maine
Father Guilty in the Case of 11-Month-Old Overdosing on Fentanyl. A 28-year-old man from Corinna, Maine was found guilty Thursday after his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal overdose on fentanyl in 2021. 11-Month-Old had Cardiac Arrest after Ingesting Fentanyl. On June 26, 2021, Zachery Borg was using fentanyl at his home...
WPFO
Duo arrested after allegedly holding Maine couple at gunpoint
BANGOR (WGME) -- Two people are accused of assaulting a man and woman and holding them at gunpoint in a bathroom in Bangor. Police say the couple was in a home on Court Street when two men, identified as 41-year-old David Bennett of Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin of Pleasant Point, barged in, cut the man's face, held them at gunpoint, and locked them in a bathroom.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of November 10
ELLSWORTH — A sound of a gunshot at midnight Oct. 29 led to arrest for a Sedgwick man, the Maine State Police reported. Cpl. Owen Reed had been working in Sedgwick and heard the sound of the shot, which seemed to be coming from the Blue Hill area. Reed...
wabi.tv
Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
Judge releases three people from Washington County Jail citing lack of attorney, clerical error
MACHIAS, Maine — A district judge ordered the release of three people being held at Washington County Jail on Monday, saying there was no attorney available to represent them. District Judge David Mitchell dismissed the cases because no "lawyer of the day" to represent those who cannot afford an...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County jail log week of November 10
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10:. Nicole A. Lamphere, 41, Madison, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful cocaine possession. Amanda L. Sawyer, 33, Steuben, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
wabi.tv
Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking. Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week. U.S....
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
Toxic ash pile at Deer Isle waste transfer station could cost town big bucks
DEER ISLE, Maine — Deer Isle's waste transfer station is facing a toxic problem that could cost anywhere from a couple hundred thousand dollars to as high as $1 million. There is a pile of lead-contaminated ash that's been building up for over 30 years, according to Deer Isle town manager Jim Fisher.
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
Bar Harbor, Maine, Lowers Limit on Daily Cruise Ship Passengers by Huge Amount
One of Maine’s most beloved and visited tourist destinations just severely capped the amount of cruise ship passengers that are allowed to visit the town daily. Maine’s coastal town of Bar Harbor has high tourist traffic year-round, whether it’s people flocking to the rocky shores in the summertime, leaf-peeping on the mountain peaks in fall, or immersing themselves in the spirit of Christmas in the winter.
penbaypilot.com
After recount, tie broken between two Rockland City Council candidates
ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. On Election night, only...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport commercial greenhouse partially destroyed by fast-moving fire
ROCKPORT — Firefighters rushed to outer Main Street in Rockport Tuesday night just after 7:30 p.m. where a commercial greenhouse at Goose River Greenery had caught fire. The fire was discovered by Heather Dean, daughter of the homeowner, who called Knox Regional Communications Center for help. The source was...
wabi.tv
Bangor International Airport receives Best SME Award
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In cases of emergency Bangor International Airport has been named best in class. The airport given the Best Subject Matter Expert Award by Ground Handling International. They were singled out because of their ability to handle diverted flights. Bangor International Airport has a track record of...
foxbangor.com
2 warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR– The following warming centers are currently open 7 days/week.:. Check in between 2 and 4 pm for overnight stay. Breakfast and dinner provided. Volunteers are always welcome.
