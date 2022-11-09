Read full article on original website
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006156/en/ With Debite Pay send a payment directly from Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
89% of Banks Positioned to Drive Value According to The ROIG Group
According to a comprehensive business designation study from The ROIG Group, a 11% of U.S. banks are currently well-positioned to adopt growth activities. Inversely, the research found that 89% of banks should be focused on other challenges to drive value. “Most executives are wired to grow, resulting in too many...
The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.
There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
waste360.com
Pathways Alliance Focuses on Suite of Technologies to Advance Net Zero Plan
The Pathways Alliance, representing Canada’s largest oil sands producers, has released additional details on plans to progress innovative technologies to reduce emissions, as part of its unprecedented multi-phased plan to achieve the goal of net zero by 2050. The list of technologies underscores the Alliance’s collaborative work to help...
A CFO to CEO transition story that just took an ugly turn
Ozan Dokmecioglu, the CEO and former CFO of Keurig Dr. Pepper, resigns after conduct violations. It’s been a busy week for news, including reports on executives violating codes of ethics. Earlier this week, there was the arrest of Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson, a month into his role....
Can Affirm take down the credit card industry? It’s CEO Max Levchin’s 30-year plan
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm, about his reasons for founding the lending company and the long-term mission to upend the credit card industry. Listen to the episode or read the full...
B2C2 Appoints Nicola White as Group CEO
LONDON, TOKYO, & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- B2C2, the institutional digital asset pioneer, today announces that it has appointed Nicola White as Group CEO. Having been instrumental to the acquisition of B2C2 by SBI, Phillip Gillespie will step down as Group CEO to focus on a ventures role with SBI. The appointment is effective as of November 4 and follows a planned transition over the past three months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005233/en/ Nicola White, Group CEO at B2C2 (Photo: Business Wire)
agupdate.com
Enriched Ag Launches with $9M Seed Funding
Enriched Ag Launches with $9M Seed Funding to Help Unlock the Value and Resilience of Grazing Lands. Tackling climate imperatives, leading technologists and cattle industry veterans empower ranchers with a platform to manage and monetize their land. Billings, Montana - November 9, 2022 - Enriched Ag, the grazing and carbon...
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
crowdfundinsider.com
Muhannad Ebwini: CEO at HyperPay Says Fintech Solutions Can Help Us Deal with Cost-of-Living Crisis
Globally, rising inflation, a higher cost of living, and slower wage growth are impacting the lives of people right around the world. A recent report suggested that many consumers are turning to physical cash to help manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis. But Muhannad Ebwini, founder and CEO of...
Kin Insurance Maintains Steady Year-Over-Year Growth in Third Quarter, Increasing 151% Year-to-Date
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the third quarter ended September 30, 2022: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005686/en/ Kin Summary of Financials (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Insurtech Platform Asteya Introduces New Individual Disability Insurance Product
Insurtech platform Asteya announces its newest addition to the company’s product offering, Sickness & Injury Individual Disability Income Insurance. This new offering helps to protect an individual’s income should they find themselves too ill or injured to work with a qualified/covered sickness or injury. The new Disability Income...
Trustly Inc. CEO Says Stars Aligning for Pay by Bank
In payments, great ideas are sometimes just ahead of their time. People aren’t keen on embracing new ways of transacting. Or the technology isn’t ready, may not be easy to scale, or it’s too expensive to deploy. And, then, as time goes on, sometimes the stars align.
monitordaily.com
U.S. Bank Makes Executive Leadership Changes
Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of technology and operations services at U.S. Bank, intends to retire in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization. Meanwhile, Souheil Badran and Dilip Venkatachari will join the company’s executive team. “Jeff has helped to elevate our technology profile...
solarindustrymag.com
Pineapple Energy Acquires SUNation Installer
Pineapple Energy Inc., a provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, has acquired SUNation Energy, a New York-based installer of solar and battery energy storage systems for residential and small commercial customers. Over the course of almost 8,000 projects since inception, SUNation has installed over 275,000 solar panels representing 92 MW of clean, carbon-free solar power.
Sustainable Logistics Center Coming to New York Metro Area
Businesses looking to provide same-day delivery on the East Coast are getting a new logistics center, the Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II, in northern New Jersey. The facility, to be developed and managed by Goodman Group, is strategically located for last-mile logistics delivery to over 15 million people in the New York City metro area. “The launch of our latest development in New Jersey will unlock a new strategic location, making it highly sought after by customers servicing New York City and the surrounding communities,” Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America, said. “Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II is a great example...
Forbes Enters Exclusive Talks With a Buyer After Failed Public Offering
Forbes has entered exclusive negotiations with a buyer, CEO Mike Federle told the staff in a company-wide email on Wednesday.The memo, which was obtained by The Daily Beast and confirmed by three staffers, said the outlet’s negotiations with the buyer could take months to complete. It was unclear who the buyer was, but The New York Times described the buyer as an investor group. The company reportedly asked for an $800 million offer, though the price was much lower.“The potential acquirer is a consortium of family offices and global investors that is strategically aligned with the Forbes executive team and...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
First industry-wide survey provides look at current state of DEIB efforts
Results of the first industry-wide effort to summarize the data on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in long-term care were released Wednesday by the Senior Living DEIB Coalition, a partnership including Argentum, the American Seniors Housing Association and the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. “As industry challenges...
