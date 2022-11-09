Jacoby Brissett hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins like they did on the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio - History has a way of repeating itself. The Cincinnati Bengals are 5-4 at the bye week. They were 5-4 at the bye week last season. So then, will they make a late run in the second-half of this season, just like the team that won five of seven games to clinch the AFC North before making a deeper postseason run to the Super Bowl.

