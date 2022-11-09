Jacoby Brissett hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins like they did on the Bengals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Browns’ running back returns, pass rusher cut
The Browns activated rookie running back Jerome Ford from injured-reserve on Saturday in a series of roster moves.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'This Cleveland Browns team is no joke'
When speaking about his next opponent, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for the Cleveland Browns. Spending some time in Cleveland under then offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel knows how football used to be played in Northeast Ohio. And he knows there has been a steep difference...
2 Browns’ starters ruled out for Sunday’s game in Miami
The Cleveland Browns will be without two key starters on Sunday afternoon in Miami.
Browns make flurry of roster moves on heels of matchup vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins tomorrow, looking to continue to climb back from a 2-5 start. After a Halloween win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they now look to make it two in a row against the Dolphins in South Beach. On the eve of...
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb, Browns' Nick Chubb carry on legacy of Georgia's historic Chubbtown
MIAMI GARDENS — Not much to see here. Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb admits that’s the first impression one town in Georgia leaves on those who happen upon it. There’s a simple church where services are held two Sundays a month. A creek with fresh water running. A cemetery. And enough tall oaks to offer respite from the sun, perhaps coaxing the fortunate few to stick around awhile. “There’s so much history here,” Chubb says. ...
Say what? Dolphins' Mike McDaniel to reunite with Browns: 'You knew he had those quirks'
BEREA ― If Nick Chubb runs wild against the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, a former Browns assistant might just ask the three-time Pro Bowl running back to knock it off. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made headlines earlier this week when he urged Chicago Bears quarterback...
'This is his show': Browns' John Johnson III sees bigger role for Tyreek Hill with Dolphins
BEREA — John Johnson III was on the field for the Browns' 2021 season opener in Kansas City. So he saw for himself what Tyreek Hill can do with the ball in his hands. Johnson and Hill will no doubt cross paths again this Sunday. Only this time, the blazing fast receiver will...
How Browns can slow Dolphins’ high-powered passing attack: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Dolphins head into Sunday’s game against the Browns after a 35-32 win over the Bears last week. In that game, Tua Tagovailoa was 21 of 30 passing for 302 yards. The Miami quarterback has shown great improvement and is playing at an elite level....
NFL Analysis Network
Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star
The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
How primed are the Bengals to make a deep run to the postseason? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - History has a way of repeating itself. The Cincinnati Bengals are 5-4 at the bye week. They were 5-4 at the bye week last season. So then, will they make a late run in the second-half of this season, just like the team that won five of seven games to clinch the AFC North before making a deeper postseason run to the Super Bowl.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: UFC 281, NFL Week 10 $1,250 first bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As sports fans look forward to an exciting, action-packed weekend, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL offers three bonuses to first-time customers that...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0