Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for the murder of a woman Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Just before noon Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
cbs4indy.com
33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased...
Fox 19
Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
1017thepoint.com
SECOND BODY IN FOUR MONTHS FOUND IN FAYETTE COUNTY CEMETERY
(Everton, IN)--For the third time in four months, a dead body has been found in Fayette County. Two of those three bodies have been found in cemeteries, including the one Tuesday. The body was found in Everton Cemetery early Tuesday. Investigators are not releasing any information, including the identity of the person, how long the person was likely there, and whether or not foul play is suspected. Back in August, a body was found in Dale Cemetery in Connersville. Police are also not saying if they believe the incidents are connected.
korncountry.com
Seymour man arrested for child molesting
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
Up to $6K offered for info identifying person involved in Indy apartment arson
A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators identify a person connected with a suspected arson last month on the city's west side.
Fox 19
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
WLWT 5
Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley
OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
Person found shot, killed at Fayette County cemetery
A deceased person who was found at Everton Cemetery earlier this week had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, officials now say.
WKRC
Man arrested in connection with 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police made an arrest Thursday in the 2015 murder of a College Hill man. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments on Cedar Avenue. Police said he had been robbed. Robert Madden, who lives at the...
Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75
It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
1017thepoint.com
MAN FOUND IN EVERTON CEMETERY DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED WOUND
(Everton, IN)--The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released more information on the latest body to be found in or near a cemetery. A body was found Tuesday in Everton Cemetery. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. Thursday, investigators said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The Indiana State Police assisted with the most recent investigation.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at...
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.
Comments / 0