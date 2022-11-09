ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Calendar for the Week of 11/10

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

THURS, NOV. 10

PARK TALES: A CORNUCOPIA OF TALES

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Pre-registration is required at MalibuCity.org/Register, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Program goes from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

THURS, NOV. 10

WATER TASTING SERIES: PURE BEER

Come enjoy a beer made with purified water from the Pure Water Project Demonstration Facility. Join us on Nov. 10 for an evening filled with water education, community, and beer. Event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tavern Tomoko & Ladyface Brewery, 29281 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills.

The Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority (JPA) has come together to deliver the Pure Water Project, a sustainable solution that improves the health of the Malibu Creek and offers greater water security for its people. The Pure Water Project will use a state-of-the-art water purification process to transform recycled water into drinking water.

FRI, NOV. 11

VETERANS DAY CITY HALL CLOSURE

City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, to honor Veterans Day.

FRI, NOV. 11

23 ANNUAL VETERANS DAY PUBLIC CEREMONY

The Malibu Navy League, Pepperdine University, the City of Malibu, Malibu Association of Realtors Present the 23rd Annual Veterans Day public ceremony at Malibu Jewish Center 24855 E Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265.

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Welcome Veterans

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Program

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments

Theme: Medals of America

Bringing local businesses, schools and organizations together to commemorate Veterans Day with a Public Ceremony in honor of those who have served and continue to serve our country. For more details, call Ani Demenjian at 310-738-0499.

SAT, NOV. 12

NOAA RADIO DISTRIBUTION AT MALIBU CITY HALL

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free NOAA Weather Radios that can receive emergency alerts when power and communications are down to Malibu residents at Malibu City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be prepared for wildfire season. Fill out the form before pick-up. Pre-registration required at bit.ly/LACORadio7 .

NOV. 12 AND DEC. 3

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS REAL NIGHTLIFE EXPOSED

Wildlife photography taken with a camera trap — a camera triggered by a motion sensor — reveals animals we might never see with our own eyes. Johanna Turner returns to the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center with an all-new collection of images. Meet the artist on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a free event with free parking. For reservations or more information, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, visit nps.gov . A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs.

SUN, NOV. 13

THE MATSIKO WORLD ORPHAN CHOIR RETURNS TO MALIBU METHODIST CHURCH

Malibu United Methodist Church is excited to host the Matsiko World Orphan Choir as they perform in the greater Los Angeles area, culminating with a grand finale performance at Malibu United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service.

SUN, NOV. 13

ROTARY CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER

The Rotary Club of Malibu is having a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Nov. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Malibu High School. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, sausage links, water, and coffee. The event is co-hosted by the Boy & Girls Club Malibu, Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School. The event will also feature the Malibu PTA Annual Holiday Boutique. Vendors will be offering clothing, candles, perfumes, jewelry, and more at MHS from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

THURS, NOV. 17

FRIENDSGIVING LUNCHEON

Celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends at the Malibu Senior Center! Lunch will be catered by Malibu Kitchen and entertainment will be provided by Tatjana from 12 to 1:30 p.m. $5 pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants.

THURS, NOV. 17

NATIONAL TAKE A HIKE DAY AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Invite a friend and hit the trails for National “Take a Hike Day.” The day was established to encourage communities to go outdoors and rebuild a connection with nature to promote overall well-being. Use #NationalTakeAHikeDay to share the adventure through Charmlee Wilderness Park. Group meets on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Check in is at 4:45 p.m. at 2577 Encinal Canyon Road. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and dress in layers.

NOV. 18 and NOV. 19

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT PRESENTS: NOSES OFF

Malibu High School Theatre Department presents “Noses Off” by Don Zolidis. The murder mystery comedy is an adaptation and full-throttled homage to Michael Frayn’s classic play “Noises Off.” The plot follows an amateur theatre company’s murder mystery play, which premieres on opening night, but the real mystery is whether the cast and crew can get this disaster to the curtain call. The play provides laughs for the whole family. To purchase tickets visit, http://www.smmusd.org/malibu .

SAT, NOV. 19

UNDER THE STARS: ASTRONOMY NIGHT

View the night sky with professional astronomers from the Los Angeles Astronomical Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Malibu Bluffs Park. This is a complimentary family-friendly event and includes the shared use of a telescope. Pre-registration is required by Monday, Nov. 14. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

SAT, NOV. 19

CAFFEINATED VERSE WITH CECILIA MARTINEZ AND ANN BUXIE

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie and featured reader Cecilia Martinez-Gil for Caffeinated Verse at the Malibu Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for this free poetry event. Ms. Martinez-Gil will read several poems, followed by an open mic format for poets to share their work. Cecilia has published journalism in both English and Spanish, and she is a literary translator, an editor, and a blogger. Cecilia teaches English and Latin American literatures at Santa Monica College in California. She has earned four masters in Spanish, English, English and Latin American literatures, creative writing, and urban sustainability. www.ceciliamartinezgil.com

FRI, NOV. 25

THANKSGIVING CITY HALL CLOSED

TUES, NOV. 29

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID GRANN

David Grann, the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” illuminates how the struggle for Native American rights extends from the first contact with whites to the present day with Standing Rock. Meet Grann at the Malibu Library for the Speaker series on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. Grann highlights the saga of the Osage Indians, who once controlled the central part of the country. After being driven onto a rocky, presumably worthless reservation in Oklahoma, they discovered oil under their land and became the wealthiest people per capita in the world. Then, in the 1920s, they began to be mysteriously murdered. Grann documents how sinister crimes in American history connect to Native Americans’ current fight to control their land and resources.

DEC. 3 AND DEC. 4

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION ART AND BOUTIQUE SALE

The Malibu Art Association will hold its first Art and Boutique sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Old Cosentino florist property on PCH across from Dukes Malibu.

ONGOING

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions. Their first contender in the race for Best Documentary Feature, “Oleg,” is the incredible life story of one of the Soviet Union’s most beloved actors. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime so there will be plenty of time to grab your seats.

Watch “Luck” on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4:30 p.m.

at Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills Q&A Guest: director Peggy Holmes. Complimentary popcorn, candy and sodas provided to all guests before the show. Our first entry in the race of Best Animated Feature pulls back the curtain on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects all of our everyday lives. This screening is open to the public, with free admission for members of MFS! Discounted non-member and MFS member guest tickets can be purchased before the day of show by clicking on the orange Attend In Person button at mfsreservations.org.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org . The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org .

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

The post Calendar for the Week of 11/10 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

The Malibu Times

City’s Recreation Guide is now available

The City of Malibu's Winter 2023 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available on the Community Services webpage (malibucity.org/335/Community-Services) and will be mailed to Malibu residents the week of Nov. 7. The guide features the city's many excellent programs and parks and includes informative articles and contact information for city departments and services.  "The City of Malibu […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Local women honored for their leadership

Local women who have made an impact on the community with the good deeds they do were honored this week by the newly combined Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. About 200 people gathered for a luncheon at Duke's restaurant on Nov. 3 to congratulate the honorees and, for many, to reunite with friends they […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Letter regarding school separation Article on Nov. 3

Letter regarding school separation Article on Nov. 3. Thank you for your article on Nov. 3 concerning the recent historic agreement on the framework for unification which will lead to an independent Malibu Unified School District (MUSD) and an independent Santa Monica Unified School District (SMUSD). While there still is substantive work to be done, this is a time to celebrate the hard work of the teams from SMMUSD and the City of Malibu that got us to this point. This is where the article both falls short and misses details of the progress that has been accomplished—as well as the agreed upon pathway for what lies ahead.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Vintage Boutique and Art Fest at The Malibu Farmers Market

The Malibu Farmer's Market held it's monthly "Vintage Boutique and art fest," on the parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event featured curated vintage clothing, art paintings and handcrafted jewelry. Photos by Jimy Tallal.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Connections Breakfast at Dreamland Malibu with Mikke Pierson – The Power of Positivity

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. come and meet new Chamber members and other business people. Get the chance to talk about your business and enjoy a delicious old-fashioned breakfast while you hear a presentation by Mikke Pierson on the Power of Positivity. Bring your business cards and be prepared to speak for a […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine University students present free guitar concert at Malibu Library

For anyone that loves guitar, the free concert given at the Malibu Library last Friday (Nov. 4) was a real opportunity to enjoy seeing and hearing three solo guitar performances by talented Pepperdine University music students in a small, intimate setting.  The performers were all music majors at Pepperdine University with an emphasis on classical […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 3 to Oct. 14 10/3 Theft by unlocked vehicle A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left the front passenger-side windows open, and their wallet was missing. The victim received a notification that their card was used at the […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Bu Bash Halloween Carnival held at Malibu Bluffs Park

From fairies to butterflies to skeletons and scarecrows, Malibu Bluffs Park was filled with all kinds of creatures for the annual Malibu Bu Bash Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 28. The event included carnival games, bounce houses, an art activity with the Malibu Library, interactive S.T.E.A.M demonstrations with MakMo Mobilemaker, and a costume parade on […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue saves missing dog

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday night, Malibu Search and Rescue was notified by Dog Days Search and Rescue Team, a registered 501(c)(3) non profit organization animal search and rescue group, about a large dog that had been missing for a full week and was located at the bottom of a canyon in Malibu. They were concerned […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Community in shock over the death of local restauranteur

There's been an outpouring of grief over the tragic death of Moonshadows Restaurant owner Andrea Bullo and his teenage son. The two were killed on Nov. 1 after police say a speeding driver in a Toyota Camry plowed into the back of Bullo's 1965 Mustang, causing both cars to erupt in flames. The 60-year-old Bullo […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Public Safety Commission meeting addresses fire season, Woolsey Fire anniversary and MRCA proposal

During the long but productive Public Safety Commission meeting on Nov. 2, commissioners provided an update on the tow yard, fire season, Beacon Box, and more. For staff updates, Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas said she submitted a proposal for a temporary impound yard at Malibu Middle and High School. "In the past, there was […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Recently created ‘View Protection Ordinance’

Dear Editor,  Below is my letter that was sent to officials Joyce Parker-Bozylinski and Richard Mollica at the City of Malibu on Saturday, Oct. 29. I have been in discussions with the City concerning the increasing loss of white water ocean view from our property as a result of volunteer trees growing since the Wolseley […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Fire Department to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios to Malibu residents on Nov. 12

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free NOAA Weather Radios that can receive emergency alerts when power and communications are down to Malibu residents at Malibu City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be prepared for wildfire season. Fill out the form before pick-up. Pre-registration required at bit.ly/LACORadio7.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City provides storm update, preparedness tips and sandbags locations in Malibu

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the current storm will bring up to 1-3 inches of rain to Malibu today, November 7, through Wednesday, November 9. For detailed local weather information, visit NWS LA/Oxnard. The City of Malibu provided resources for residents in Malibu. ROAD HAZARDS Please be cautious on the road and be ready […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu City Council continues to consider options for new MCLE trailer

Main challenges for project are location, permit requirements, and foundation for the trailer By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Malibu City Council directed staff to bring back a definitive recommendation on how to proceed with the Malibu Community Labor Exchange permanent trailer project within three months. The topic was discussed during the City […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Two best choices for Malibu City Council

Dear Editor,  I entered this campaign season with no idea of whom I would vote for. But after having attended most of the six candidate forums, and having had the pleasure of getting to know and observe all the candidates over the past few months, the two best choices for City Council at this time […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Local artist Bobbi Bennett celebrated in Malibu

Local thematic, functional artist and gallerist Bobbi Bennett was celebrated twice in Malibu in October with the launch of a new series of artwork. Coda Studio at the Trancas Country Market is now featuring Bennett's art, mainly from her Stoked! Surfboard line.  The surfboards covered with Bennett's photography and artwork have become collectors' items and […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor, As a long-time Malibu resident, I've been attending the farmers market in Malibu regularly for many years to get the best produce while supporting local farmers and goodness for the community. The farmers market is having some issues to being located in a convenient place each week. It is confusing for all of […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Matsiko World Orphan Choir to perform at Malibu Methodist

The Matsiko World Orphan Choir (matsiko.org) will perform during Malibu United Methodist Church's Sunday Worship Service on Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Matsiko has graced MUMC before while touring the United States in 2018. "We are so pleased they are coming again," Malibu United Methodist Church Ministries Director Tabitha Dileo said. "Matsiko being one of […]
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Annual Book Sale returns to The Malibu Library

Friends of the Malibu Library welcome community back to book sale after two-year hiatus  By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Friends of the Malibu Library welcomed the community to the Spooktacular Book Sale at the Malibu Library on Oct. 29. Much like many recent events in Malibu, the book sale event made its […]
MALIBU, CA
