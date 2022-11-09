Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Buffalo Bill State Park Encourages the Community to Join the Discussion of the Future
With an abundance of natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation, the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Parks wants the community to give opinions to determine a path for the future. In partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), Wyoming State Parks is embarking on a resource management planning process...
mybighornbasin.com
2022 Veterans Day Deals in Cody, WY
Veterans Day is a special day where we thank and show gratitude to the brave men and women who have served and protected our great nation. We have so many amazing Veterans in our community here in Cody. So if you are a Veteran here are a few places you can go for a good deal on some great meals.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Vs. Star Valley State Title Scoreboard
Can’t make it to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie for the Class 3A State Championship game between the Cody Broncs and Star Valley Braves? We’ll we’ve got you covered. To listen to the game live just tune in your radio dial to KODI AM 1400 or 96.7FM. You can also listen online here: https://mybighornbasin.com/kodi-am-fm/
newslj.com
Grizzly accidentally taken during hunt
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man faces charges as an accessory to the taking of a grizzly bear without a proper license last spring. Douglas Joel Proffit, 43, allegedly helped his 13-year-old child shoot the animal during a hunting trip May 30 on the North Fork. According to the...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Vs. Star Valley State Title Preview by the Numbers
Friday, the Cody Broncs will travel to Laramie for the Class 3A State Championship game where they will face the Star Valley Braves. Cody is No. 1 seed out of the West in Class 3A while Star Valley is No. 2. This contest is a re-match from week 6 of the regular season.
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole
Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole, and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on the scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
mybighornbasin.com
Audio: Cody Bronc Football Season Recap/Highlight Reel
The Cody Broncs have advanced to Friday’s Class 3A State Championship game where they will face the Star Valley Braves, at 3pm, at War Memorial Stadium. The Broncs ran through the season and have won all 10 of their games this year. As they prepare for one last ride, here’s a recap of how we got to this point.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Phillip Bowman, Public Works Director and City Engineer for the City of Cody
Phillip Bowman, Cody Public Works Director and City Engineer, spoke about the latest on the Big Horn Avenue project at Freedom Street. Phillip also spoke about why water rates in Cody will be going up eight percent on December 1st. He also explained how the City comes up with their rate for water usage.
mybighornbasin.com
Lovell Bulldogs Class 2A State Championship Preview
Earlier this week I previewed the Burlington Huskies and now a look at Lovell who will be playing in the Class 2A State Championship. The Bulldogs are currently undefeated on the season and will match up with Big Horn in the Title game. This is back-to-back years that Lovell has played in the championship. I had the opportunity to catch up with Head Coach Nic Crosby who details what it’s like to be back in the title game.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Nite Rodeo Bull Shot Multiple Times within City Limits
A Cody Police Department report, made available through a public records request, indicates that on June 25th of this year a man named Wyatt Lehman, once described by the Cody Enterprise as a “longtime Cody Nite Rodeo stock worker,” shot a bull used for bucking stock multiple times on the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds.
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
