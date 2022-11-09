Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
A Slight Chance of Light Rain to Start Your Weekend
A very weak weather system passes by today with the chance for a light shower late tonight. Otherwise, expect cool & dry conditions into next week. Saturday: Mostly sunny, but cool and breezy. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Clouds increase late. Overnight: A weak weather system will...
NBC Bay Area
Frost Possible Overnight Wednesday Through Friday
A cold front is expected to settle into the Bay Area later Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for frost in some areas overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The cold conditions will continue through Friday morning, when conditions are expected to be the coldest. The National Weather Service issued...
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
KSBW.com
Flash flood watch issued for areas of Monterey, San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties for overnight rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain could bring flash flooding or debris flow inside the Colorado and River burn scars in Monterey County. The watch is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the heaviest rain expected after 4 a.m.
KSBW.com
Flash flood watch extended in Monterey County until Wednesday
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties, with a focus on areas surrounding burn scars. The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, cover southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and cities of Seaside, Monterey, Hollister, Salinas and Marina.
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near Alamo, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck near Alamo Friday night.
Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow, possibility of thundersnow
SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
NBC Bay Area
Rain, Possible Thunderstorms and High Surf Advisory for Bay Area
The National Weather Service says widespread rain in the Bay Area is expected to continue Monday into Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible. The weather service also says a high surf advisory will be in effect, as building northwest ocean swell will arrive Monday through Tuesday, resulting in breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet along west-northwest facing beaches.
KSBW.com
Scheduled road closures ahead in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in Monterey County has released a scheduled road closure for guardrail repair and tree trimming beginning Nov. 14 and ending Saturday, Nov. 19. Roadwork will begin to have lane closures on Highway 1 in the Monterey and Carmel Highlands areas, as Caltrans has released...
KSBW.com
Two Santa Cruz photographers are using their art to showcase the biodiversity of the Monterey Bay
Calif. — “Two Santa Cruz photographers are using their art to showcase the biodiversity of the Monterey Bay and surrounding areas. The husband and wife team of Frans Lanting and Christine Eckstrom have traveled the world working for National Geographic, but for the last couple of years, they have trained their cameras on their own backyard and the result is a stunning tribute to the Monterey Bay.
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
KSBW.com
Woman reports finding election ballots in ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm will bring rain, cold weather and dangerous beach conditions with it
OAKLAND calif., - People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.
kion546.com
The Storm Door Is Open
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River
SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
KSBW.com
Preparations are underway for the Monterey Bay Half Marathon on Sunday
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Half Marathon coming back to historic downtown Monterey Sunday. The event is two days long kicking off Saturday with a 3K and 5K in Pacific Grove. This is the seventeenth annual race and is a special one as it is the first one...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Glaum’s Egg-cellent farm stand, a Michelin miss and fall wine events
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
Comments / 0