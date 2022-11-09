Read full article on original website
Transfer For Commissioners’ Legal Services Narrowly Passes Council
WARSAW — A transfer request of $5,000 for the County Commissioners’ legal services barely received approval from the Kosciusko County Council during a Thursday, Nov. 10, meeting. County Administrator Marsha McSherry presented the $5,000 monthly transfer from land and improvements in the county cumulative capital development fund to...
Pierceton Mulls Township Fire Department Proposal
PIERCETON — The way Pierceton’s fire department is organized could change if leaders approve a proposal that was recently made. At a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Pierceton Town Council heard the suggestion from Washington Township Trustee Dean Rhoades. Rhoades proposed that the fire department be...
Leesburg Fire Service Monument Erected
From the left are Mitch Rader, firefighter; Tony Ciriello, representing the Mishler Family Foundation; Scott Kammerer, firefighter; Jerry Kammerer, former firefighter; Stephanie Overbey, Kosciusko County Community Foundation; Scott Anderson, fire chief; Tony Beiler, Kuert Concrete; Max Deatsman, firefighter; Rick Timmons, Butt and Timmons; and Craig Charlton, firefighter, town representative and township representative. Photos by Deb Patterson.
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
Smith Attends Merit Board Meeting After Election Victory
‘WARSAW — One day after his election victory, Jim Smith attended his first Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting as sheriff-elect. The meeting was on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At the end of it, merit board members asked Smith if he had anything to say. “I’m glad to be...
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born on Feb. 9, 1927. He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950; she passed away on Nov. 29, 2007. He is survived by two sons, Clinton “Kip” L. (Tary) Wasson, Jr....
ARPA Committee Hears Potential Industry Growth Request
WARSAW — A company could be bringing 1,000 new jobs to the northern part of Kosciusko County. The Kosciusko County American Rescue Plan Act Committee heard that news at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tasked with helping oversee who gets to use the county’s ARPA funds from the federal government, the committee heard six new requests for money and discussed a tabled one.
Barbara Ruth Wasio
Barbara Ruth Wasio, 80, died Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Barbara was born on March 10, 1942. She married Don Wasio. She is survived by her children: Rebecca S. Palmer of Plymouth, Walter D. Jacobs of Plymouth, and Rodney L. (Tina) Jacobs of Plymouth, children from her marriage with Walt Jacobs. She is also survived by her children: Jonathan (Chelle) Costello of Fort Collins, Colo., Richard (Sarah) Costello of Marion from her marriage Paul Costello; and eight grandchildren.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:06 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, North CR 175E, south of EMS C24 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Holly K. Meyer, 47, East Center Street, Warsaw. Meyer was traveling north on CR 175E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Joann Buchan, $843.01. McArthur Counseling Center v. April Eigsti, $456.72. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon PC v. Julie A. Martinez, $2,434.28. Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family Trust Patricia...
Mark T. Rosser
Mark Thomas Rosser, 62, New Paris, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 13, 1960. Mark is survived by his mother, Margaret (Moore) Rosser; three children, Kasey (Billy) Canty, South Bend and Nickolas and Knute Rosser, both of Elkhart; two grandchildren; a sister, Diane (James) Showers, Woolwich Township, N.J.; the mother of his children, Kathy Rosser, Elkhart; and his companion of 14 years, Tonya Purcell.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 400 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Kacie D. Hampton reported fraud. 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2400 block West CR 250S, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of battery. North Webster. Officers with...
Wreck Involving Vehicle, Farm Equipment Occurs On CR 500W
WARSAW — A wreck involving a vehicle and farm equipment occurred on Thursday night, Nov. 10. First responders were called out around 7:30 p.m. for the accident north of U.S. 30 on CR 500W west of Warsaw. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene...
Michael J. Garrett
Michael J. Garrett, 74, of rural Wabash, died at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center in LaFontaine. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Garrett of Roann; three children, Amy (Greg) Gibson and John Michael Garrett, both of Wabash, and Madison Garrett of North Manchester; one granddaughter; and sisters and brother, Linda (Kimble) Booker and Sherry (Tom) Bradley, both of Greenwood, Rick (Michelle) Garrett of Sherman, Texas.
Beverly Sue Murphy — PENDING
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, Warsaw, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Love Funeral Home.
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman — UPDATED
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman, 95, died Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. (Wiles) Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison County, mainly in Pendleton, for 48 years of her life.
Robert Snyder — UPDATED
Robert B. Snyder, 80, Warsaw, died Thursday Oct. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. He is survived by his children, Robert (Gail) Snyder Jr., Lorrie (Walter) Michaels, Beth (Jeff) Pelot and Russell Snyder; seven grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Thompson, Helene Gerwing, Veronica Roberts, Barbara Mathews and Jeanette Snyder Vance; brother, Donald Snyder; and ex-wife, Betty Snyder.
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
Lula Hall Lounsbery — UPDATED
Lula Maude “Lulu” Hall Lounsbery, 97, Granger, formerly of Niles, Mich., Cape Coral, Fla. and Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Lula was born July 6, 1925. On Feb. 17, 1945, Lula married the Rev. Larsene C. Hall; he preceded her in death....
Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED
Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born Aug. 18, 1942. He married Colleen Galloway; she preceded him in death. Those who survive include two children, Scott (Nanette) Galloway, Goshen and Angela (Samuel) Barnes, Elkhart; seven grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carrol (Linda) Galloway and Ronnie (Robin) Galloway, both of Cromwell.
