Barbara Ruth Wasio, 80, died Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Barbara was born on March 10, 1942. She married Don Wasio. She is survived by her children: Rebecca S. Palmer of Plymouth, Walter D. Jacobs of Plymouth, and Rodney L. (Tina) Jacobs of Plymouth, children from her marriage with Walt Jacobs. She is also survived by her children: Jonathan (Chelle) Costello of Fort Collins, Colo., Richard (Sarah) Costello of Marion from her marriage Paul Costello; and eight grandchildren.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO