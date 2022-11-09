One of the traits of all great teams is the ability to win games even when you don't play your best, and that's what the Boston Bruins showed Saturday night. The Bruins did not play well over the first two periods against the Buffalo Sabres. But like we've seen from the B's all season, they played phenomenal in the third period and secured a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center. The Bruins have now scored 23 goals with seven allowed in the third period this season.

