This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Red Sox Make Roster Move Involving Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade
The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced several roster moves, including one involving Enmanuel Valdez, a prospect acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Boston selected Valdez to its active major league roster. This is notable because the infielder/outfielder...
Jim Montgomery Credits ‘Outstanding’ Linus Ullmark Vs. Flames
The Boston Bruins remain as hot as can be on home ice, earning their eighth straight victory at TD Garden by defeating the Calgary Flames, 3-1, behind yet another elite showing from goalie Linus Ullmark. Bruins first-year head coach Jim Montgomery had one word to describe Ullmark’s contribution: outstanding.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Resilience’ Led Comeback Win Vs. Sabres
Winners of their last three, the Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, behind a gritty comeback effort on display at KeyBank Center on Saturday — notching their 13th win in the 2022-23 campaign’s first 15 contests. Prior to puck drop, the Bruins entered the night plus-14 in...
Victim of adolescent bullying by Boston Bruins signee denies he gave player his support
A man described how he was bullied for years by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller, three days after Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the team failed by signing Miller to an entry-level contract. The Bruins have since rescinded the offer.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman discovers Celtics Hall of Famer's trophy in home
BOURNE, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who lives in a Cape Cod home that was once owned by a Boston Celtics Hall of Famer has been working to connect with him after she made a historic discovery. Kate Conway was renovating the kitchen in her Bourne home last year...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jakub Zboril’s Reaction After Heroic First NHL Goal In Bruins Win
The Boston Bruins proved yet again why they’re the best team in the NHL, especially when it comes to third-period play, during their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. However, thanks to the darkhorse efforts of veteran Jakub Zboril, the Bruins skated away with the third straight victory in the books.
Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Charlie McAvoy’s Workload
The Bruins could not have asked for a better result in Charlie McAvoy’s return game. Boston defeated the Calgary Flames, 3-1, on Thursday. The defenseman potted the go-ahead goal in the second period while logging in 19:18 minutes of ice time. McVoy joined Brad Marchand on the list of...
Charlie McAvoy To Make Season Debut For Bruins Thursday Vs. Flames
After playing coy about whether he’d play Thursday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters that McAvoy would return to the lineup. McAvoy underwent shoulder surgery in June and had a recovery timeline of six months. Much like Brad...
Hurricanes Place Frederik Andersen on Injured Reserve
The Carolina Hurricanes have placed Frederik Andersen on injured reserve, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official site reports. The move was backdated to November 6, so the earliest Andersen can return to the team will be November 14. Like most NHL teams, the Canes guard their injury news and haven’t announced the exact nature of the injury. What we do know is that Andersen suffered the injury during practice Tuesday. Andersen had gotten off to a slow start this season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.
Bruins Notes: Charlie McAvoy Has Hand In Boston’s Winning Ways In Return
BOSTON — It was a much different start to the season than star defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been accustomed to with the Boston Bruins. McAvoy spent the first 13 games of the season watching from afar, trying to keep his emotions in check when he saw his teammates continuously winning as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.
Zach Werenski will Miss the Remainder of the Season for the Columbus Blue Jackets
Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blue Jackets’ official website reports. Werenski suffered a torn labrum and separated shoulder during the game Thursday versus the Philadelphia Flyers. This is a massive blow to a Blue Jackets team that doesn’t have the depth of other NHL teams. Werenski is not only the top defenseman for the Blue Jackets but also one of the best players on the team.
Jake Oettinger Returned to the Net for the Dallas Stars on Friday
Jake Oettinger returned between the pipes for the Dallas Stars on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Oettinger has been out of the lineup since Oct. 29 due to a lower-body injury. His return didn’t go as planned, as Oettinger was lit up for five goals on only 18 shots by the San Jose Sharks. Oettinger will next get a chance to play Sunday afternoon when the Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
David Pastrnak Earns Assist On Highlight Goal In Bruins Victory
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will be happy with this one. The Bruins defeated the Sabres despite a slow start, leaving Buffalo with a 3-1 victory. Pastrnak recorded an assist on the game’s final goal as he deflected a pass out of midair to lead to Patrice Bergeron’s second score.
NBC Sports
Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres for NHL's best record
One of the traits of all great teams is the ability to win games even when you don't play your best, and that's what the Boston Bruins showed Saturday night. The Bruins did not play well over the first two periods against the Buffalo Sabres. But like we've seen from the B's all season, they played phenomenal in the third period and secured a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center. The Bruins have now scored 23 goals with seven allowed in the third period this season.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings
The Bruins will get some reinforcement back when they wrap up their homestand Thursday night. Charlie McAvoy returns to Boston’s lineup for the first time this season when the B’s take on the Calgary Flames. It’s been quite the start to the season for the Black and Gold,...
