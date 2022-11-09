Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Lakeshore snowfall: Winter Weather Advisory this weekend
MICHIGAN, USA — Old Man Winter is back! Closer to the lakeshore, impacts are expected this weekend as the lake effect machine ramps up. Colder-than-average temperatures are filtering into the Great Lakes region, reinforced with winds out of the northwest. The difference between the 50° water and below-zero air temperatures a few thousand feet aloft is plenty to generate lake effect showers over the weekend.
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colder temperatures & winter weather in the forecast -- Here’s what to expect for Metro Detroit this weekend
After near record warmth across the region earlier in the week, we’re going from above average temperatures to below average temperatures, and starting to bring winter weather into the forecast as we head through the weekend, and looking ahead into next week. Saturday. For the first part of the...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 7 Inches of Snow This Weekend
Even though it was 70 degrees in West Michigan mere days ago, local weather forecasts gave us a heads-up we were in for a wintry weekend. Initially it was thought West Michigan would get a dusting of snow Nov. 12 through 13, 2022... How Much Snow will West Michigan Get...
WNEM
Cooldown begins today with cold weather here to stay for the weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The mild weather Thursday was warm enough to set a new record in Houghton Lake (71 degrees) and at MBS in Saginaw (76 degrees). Today is the day where changes set in for the forecast as a cold front moves through. This will kick off a complete pattern change for Mid-Michigan that brings cold weather to the area. That cold weather will be here to stay into next week too.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
Fox47News
Record breaking snow to record breaking warmth, wild November weather in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures within striking distance of a record high 77 degrees made for an incredible November day in mid-Michigan.. And while Thursday's record was set only two years ago -- it's not very common. If we go back one more year to 2019, things were way different.
Michigan’s weekend weather turns to winter, areas of snow accumulation
The warm weather will be over by this weekend. Now we have to shift our weather thoughts as to whether roads will turn wintry. Here’s a look at where the accumulating snow is going to happen. A strong cold front will be working its way eastward across Lower Michigan...
WWMTCw
Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of sunshine and record warmth
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — “We’re taking it in, this is golden," said Joe DeYoung as he visited Saugatuck Dunes State Park with his family. His son and grandkids were in town from out of state. “They’re from California, from the L.A. area," DeYoung said. "This is California cold...
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snowflakes possible this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After what’s left of Hurricane Nicole just missed most of us this afternoon, we’re looking ahead to more precipitation this weekend, and some snow may be included in that. Clouds break some for the rest of Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Given...
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
DNR explains new reporting laws ahead of opening day
Hundreds of thousands of deer hunters are gearing up for Tuesday, November 15: opening day for firearm season.
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best
It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
COLD SNAP COMING: Highs in the 30s and the chance for snow this weekend
The coldest air mass of the season takes aim over West Michigan this weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s, along with the chance for snow.
Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?
There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
UPMATTERS
Michigan couple wins $100,000 to build tire-shaped house out of old tires
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A unique Airbnb rental will open for renters next summer after a Southwest Michigan couple won a contest through the popular home share site. Clayton Brown and Kim Sullivan won a $100,000 prize after entering a rendering of a tire-shaped home also made of tires to Airbnb’s OMG! Fund.
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
