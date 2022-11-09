ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WZZM 13

Lakeshore snowfall: Winter Weather Advisory this weekend

MICHIGAN, USA — Old Man Winter is back! Closer to the lakeshore, impacts are expected this weekend as the lake effect machine ramps up. Colder-than-average temperatures are filtering into the Great Lakes region, reinforced with winds out of the northwest. The difference between the 50° water and below-zero air temperatures a few thousand feet aloft is plenty to generate lake effect showers over the weekend.
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

Cooldown begins today with cold weather here to stay for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The mild weather Thursday was warm enough to set a new record in Houghton Lake (71 degrees) and at MBS in Saginaw (76 degrees). Today is the day where changes set in for the forecast as a cold front moves through. This will kick off a complete pattern change for Mid-Michigan that brings cold weather to the area. That cold weather will be here to stay into next week too.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snowflakes possible this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – After what’s left of Hurricane Nicole just missed most of us this afternoon, we’re looking ahead to more precipitation this weekend, and some snow may be included in that. Clouds break some for the rest of Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Given...
97.9 WGRD

Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best

It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
CBS Detroit

Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
US 103.1

Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?

There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
