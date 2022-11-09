Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO