MilitaryTimes

Will Biden award the Medal of Freedom to burn pit activists?

A prominent senator has joined numerous veterans advocates in their push to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to key figures in last summer’s fight for expanded benefits for victims of burn pit smoke and other military toxic exposure incidents. In a letter to the White House on...
MilitaryTimes

Biden: Take time to honor and thank veterans this Veterans Day

President Joe Biden earlier this week issued the White House’s annual proclamation on Veterans Day, highlighting his administration’s accomplishments in expanding veterans assistance programs and benefits in the past year. The message encourages all Americans to “recognize the valor, courage, and sacrifice of these patriots through appropriate ceremonies...
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

VA secretary looks for progress on veterans suicide, homelessness soon

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said he expects to see significant progress soon in efforts to reduce homelessness and suicide among veterans, despite the complexity and long-term challenges of both issues. In a wide-ranging interview with Military Times just before Veterans Day, McDonough said department leaders are pleased with recent...
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial

Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
WASHINGTON, DC
MilitaryTimes

Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose

Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...

