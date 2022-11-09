ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy