Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
The Palace Saloon-the Oldest and (maybe) most haunted bar in FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com. I’m not a big drinker. I never have been, even when I dealt blackjack in multiple backwoods bar/casinos and I was surrounded by it. I like a Pina Colada or to shoot back a shot. No in between. I prefer a more leafy green medicine, but that’s beside the point. My point is, I’m not sure why I’m thinking about bars today, namely haunted bars (and one in particular), but we’re gonna roll with it and learn something together because I’ve never heard of this incredible bar and I have to talk about it.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Pier repaired, will reopen Saturday, mayor says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away during Nicole, but the mayor says the pier will be open Saturday after a temporary repair. Sections of the new pier are designed to break away during large waves, which is what happened to the...
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
Annual Harvest Helpings initiative to take place at food bank’s eight county service areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on Nov. 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. Above all, giving thanks and giving back is what the holiday is all about. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, the Harvest Helpings Initiative will...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $12 Million, This Extraordinary Florida Oceanfront Home in Fernandina Beach Comes with Spectacular Views of The Atlantic Ocean
27 Ocean Club Drive Home in Fernandina Beach, Florida for Sale. 27 Ocean Club Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida is an extraordinary oceanfront home is located on Ocean Club Drive, one of the most prestigious streets in NE Florida capturing spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean. This Home in Fernandina Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 27 Ocean Club Drive, please contact James Miller (Phone: 904-557-5720) & David Miller (Phone: 904-206-0525) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Super Girl Surf Pro set for this weekend
The World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro returns to the Jacksonville Beach Pier and SeaWalk Pavilion this weekend, Nov. 11-13. While the world’s leading female surfers compete in the water, free concerts from major headliners, women’s sports competitions and a festival village entertain festivalgoers on land at the SeaWalk Pavilion.
Here's where veterans can eat free or find deals for Veterans Day on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and the First Coast is as big a military community as any, with more than 100,000 active duty military personnel and their family members between NAS Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport alone, with another 15,000 nearby at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. More than 80,000 veterans live in Duval County.
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
San Marco businesses open dry after Nicole, some roads still closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a part of town where flooding is certain and the folks know what to do. San Marco seems to have lucked out with Tropical Storm Nicole. People opening their businesses Friday morning say they're dry. A few roads are still shut down as of Friday...
First Coast News
Enhance your home this holiday season with Summer Classics (FCL Nov. 9, 2022)
Whether you're looking for outdoor or indoor furniture and home accessories, Summer Classics Home is your one-stop shop. Visit summerclassicshome.com for more information or better yet, visit the store at 1104 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, Florida. You can also learn about the upcoming sales on social media.
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
‘I’m blessed to be alive’: Northside home severely damaged after neighboring tree crashes down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on Jacksonville’s Northside is desperately searching for answers and financial help after a neighboring tree severely damaged her home Wednesday night. Eula Copeland has lived in her home just blocks from the Trout River for more than 25 years. A massive tree, around...
Jacksonville Daily Record
St. Paul’s Catholic Church new sanctuary
The project: A new church in Jacksonville Beach that includes a grand altar, niches for the Blessed Mother and St. Joseph, reconciliation rooms, a cry/bride’s room, choir loft, monumental bell tower and restored stained glass from the old church. Size: 20,966 square feet. Completed: Sept. 17, 2021. Cost: $8.2...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pattillo plans 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park in Wildlight
Pattillo Industrial Real Estate announced Nov. 11 it will develop a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial complex in the Wildlight mixed-use, master-planned community in Nassau County. Wildlight, at northeast Interstate 95 and Florida A1A/200, is being developed by Raydient Places + Properties, a taxable subsidiary of real estate investment trust Rayonier Inc.
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Looking back over the years at the Ponte Vedra Auto Show
The 20th annual Ponte Vedra Auto Show is this week at Nocatee Station Field. It’s a major milestone for the popular event, which was established in 2003. Over the years it has grown to become quite probably the premier event of its kind in St. Johns County. Hundreds of vehicles have made appearances at the show, representing nearly every era, style and manufacturer in America’s — and indeed the world’s — love affair with the automobile.
'A Purple Heart Christmas': Teen writes book about veteran great-grandfather
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Every November 11th, we honor thousands of veterans across the First Coast and even millions more across the country. Taylor Salerno, a 13-year-old from Atlantic Beach, chose to honor veterans, and specifically those who were awarded the Purple Heart, by writing a children's book. 'A...
First Coast News
