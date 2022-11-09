ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

gotodestinations.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)

Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?

The Palace Saloon-the Oldest and (maybe) most haunted bar in FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com. I’m not a big drinker. I never have been, even when I dealt blackjack in multiple backwoods bar/casinos and I was surrounded by it. I like a Pina Colada or to shoot back a shot. No in between. I prefer a more leafy green medicine, but that’s beside the point. My point is, I’m not sure why I’m thinking about bars today, namely haunted bars (and one in particular), but we’re gonna roll with it and learn something together because I’ve never heard of this incredible bar and I have to talk about it.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $12 Million, This Extraordinary Florida Oceanfront Home in Fernandina Beach Comes with Spectacular Views of The Atlantic Ocean

27 Ocean Club Drive Home in Fernandina Beach, Florida for Sale. 27 Ocean Club Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida is an extraordinary oceanfront home is located on Ocean Club Drive, one of the most prestigious streets in NE Florida capturing spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean. This Home in Fernandina Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 27 Ocean Club Drive, please contact James Miller (Phone: 904-557-5720) & David Miller (Phone: 904-206-0525) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Super Girl Surf Pro set for this weekend

The World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro returns to the Jacksonville Beach Pier and SeaWalk Pavilion this weekend, Nov. 11-13. While the world’s leading female surfers compete in the water, free concerts from major headliners, women’s sports competitions and a festival village entertain festivalgoers on land at the SeaWalk Pavilion.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Paul’s Catholic Church new sanctuary

The project: A new church in Jacksonville Beach that includes a grand altar, niches for the Blessed Mother and St. Joseph, reconciliation rooms, a cry/bride’s room, choir loft, monumental bell tower and restored stained glass from the old church. Size: 20,966 square feet. Completed: Sept. 17, 2021. Cost: $8.2...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pattillo plans 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park in Wildlight

Pattillo Industrial Real Estate announced Nov. 11 it will develop a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial complex in the Wildlight mixed-use, master-planned community in Nassau County. Wildlight, at northeast Interstate 95 and Florida A1A/200, is being developed by Raydient Places + Properties, a taxable subsidiary of real estate investment trust Rayonier Inc.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Looking back over the years at the Ponte Vedra Auto Show

The 20th annual Ponte Vedra Auto Show is this week at Nocatee Station Field. It’s a major milestone for the popular event, which was established in 2003. Over the years it has grown to become quite probably the premier event of its kind in St. Johns County. Hundreds of vehicles have made appearances at the show, representing nearly every era, style and manufacturer in America’s — and indeed the world’s — love affair with the automobile.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

