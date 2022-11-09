ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee Higgins’ surprise gift brings joy to birthday dinner

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Bengals player’s surprise gift brought joy to a birthday dinner at Nasu Japanese Steakhouse in Newport, making it one they’ll never forget. The server who watched this heartwarming moment unfold described it on Facebook:. Mackenzie Poor was waiting on two parties seated...
Yardbarker

Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
COLUMBUS, OH
educationplanetonline.com

10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know

You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Watch: Peyton Manning Goes Viral During Awards Show

Former Tennessee football star Peyton Manning is still a strong supporter of the program he once called home. As a co-host of last night's CMA Awards, Manning took the opportunity to show that support in the form of the Volunteers' iconic anthem. Manning's co-host, country music star Luke Bryan, asked...
KNOXVILLE, TN

